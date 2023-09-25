A Nigerian man was overjoyed when his wife braided her hair all back, which is the hairstyle he so much likes

In a TikTok video, the man hyped his wife with superlative words, admiring her beautiful appearance

Out of joy and happiness, the man promised his wife that he was going to meet her people and pay her bride price again

A Nigerian man took particular time to praise his wife's beauty because she braided her hair all back.

In a TikTok video that has gone viral, the man described his wife with superlative terms.

The man likes an all-back hairstyle. Photo credit: TikTok/@jackie.damsel.

Source: TikTok

The video was posted by Nwuye Odogbwo, who said the all-back hairstyle is the type her husband likes.

During the praise session, he reminded his wife of how he handed her his debit card to go out on a spending spree.

Man happy with his wife as she braids all-back

The man even promised to visit his wife's parents, pay a second bride price and do a second traditional wedding.

As her husband hyped her, the lady relaxed on a chair and took it all in, smiling joyfully and blushing happily.

The video caught the attention of many TikTok users, who also said they liked the hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as Nigerian man hypes his wife

@Murphy Fields said:

"Igbo girls are fine sha. They are the best samples of wife material."

@user704797782782 reacted:

"My sister, I tap from your blessing."

@user7448400174519 said:

"I get card to give for shopping. Na beautiful Anambra girl remain."

@stephine605 commented:

"Let the singles breath. Do not suffocate us!"

@Day walker said:

"We go like see this our Igbo bro wey dey praise you like this."

@Louis commented:

"This is what I am talking about people who can slay naturally and also with make-up."

@Chidinma Adaeze said:

"This is so beautiful."

Video of all back hairstyle goes viral on TikTok

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man said men like all-back hairstyles more than other styles.

In a TikTok video, the man urged ladies not to waste money on other hair types.

The video went viral because many people agreed with the post.

Source: Legit.ng