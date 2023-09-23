Oba Solomon triggered a wave of online reactions when he recounted his encounter with Mohbad in the spirit realm

The Instagram cleric described how Mohbad made an unexpected appearance while he was in a peaceful slumber in his room

Oba went on to explain how Mohbad woke him from sleep forcefully, an experience he said has continued to disturb his spirit

Prophet Adelana Adekunle Solomon, popularly known as Oba Solomon Agbaye, sparked massive reactions online after he narrated his encounter with the late singer Mohbad in the dream world.

The comic social media cleric stated that Mohbad unexpectedly appeared while he was sleeping in his chamber.

Oba Solomon shares encounter with Mohbad in the spirit world Credit: @iammohbad, @instablog

Source: Instagram

Oba stated that Mohbad appeared disrespectfully. He said instead of tapping him gently, the late singer woke him up by slamming his thigh against his backside.

The prophet conveyed his displeasure with the experience and vehemently denied any involvement in the singer's death.

The cleric asked those responsible for Mohbad's death to turn themselves in to the police. He said Mohbad's spirit was restless and desired justice for his eternal peace.

Watch his video below

Oba Solomon's video sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

timmy2ajibola:

"I swear, this man na werey ."

adesuwa_juliet:

" Oba solomon your mind nor go touch ground."

bolanleoyin:

"Let's forget the fact that Oba Solomon use to catch cruise but on this he may be serious and moreover Oba Solomon is prophet so is very possible he see him in dream,the guy want justice that's all."

maney__02:

"Bruh have been dreaming about this guy since yesterday️️️."

oluwasegunelijah05202:

"Won ti unleash wahala oo!!. Everything for this man life nah cruise."

omo_kubura:

"Gba police station lo ko lo report ara e ko gba two portion of rice ."

godwinmaduagu:

"This man isn’t joking oo, cos he’s not the only one Mohbad is appearing to, you guys will think it’s funny."

