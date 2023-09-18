The suspected murder case of young Nigerian singer Mohbad continues to take new turns, and this time, it is outspoken TikToker Verydarkman with some striking evidence

Verydarkblackman sparked reactions online as he released a clip of veteran rapper Ruggedman getting assaulted at an event in London

In the video, the TikToker revealed that those assaulting the rapper were Naira Marley's boys from the No Mannaz gang

Popular, outspoken TikToker and skin activist Verydarkblackman (VDBM) has sparked profound emotions online after a clip he shared about Mohbad, Naira Marley, and Ruggedman went viral on his page.

In the trending video, Verydarkblackman tried to shed light on some of the nefarious activities and crimes committed by Naira Marley and his gang for years before the tragic passing of Mohbad.

Photos of Verydarkman after calling out Naira Marley and Ruggedman over an assault case trends. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman/@nairamarley/@ruggedman

Martins noted that a while back, when Ruggedman called out Naira Marley because of his kind of music and other things, the veteran rapper got jumped in the UK for it.

"It didn't start today" - Verydarkblackman points fingers

In the clip, VDBM noted that when Ruggedman was assaulted in the UK, instead of calling Naira Marley out, Nigerians hailed him for the atrocities committed by his boys.

VDBM further said that minor injuries allowed to fester would later turn into a wound that can cost a person their life.

Read his caption:

"No be today them start, they were just unlucky with Mohbad."

Watch the clip of VDBM talking about Naira's boy assaulting Ruggedman:

Netizens react to the viral clip

The striking video shared by Verydarkblackman got people talking online. Read some comments made by Nigerians below:

@PjComedian:

"Very true talk jare my guy. But dem no beat @RuggedyBaba o. Him fight dem o. One man mopol to badt!"

@RamzyWrld:

"Very dark black man you are a good person and you always say the truth. Just be safe out there ✌️❤️."

@4_tunateboi:

"All these talk no need now. Na when them catch am you go they talk all this one."

@EsosaSylvia:

"Omo na real man na him Ruggedy be."

@Kosh37594114:

"Lol. Nigerians wan dey choose when d law should be enforced."

@Sagacioushay:

"Nigerians need to stop this selective outrage, real matters ."

@Michael51159891:

"I have said it before it didn't started yesterday it has been happening several years before now and those that are aware of his atrocities failed to tackle it."

@NeroJosh3:

"A clear story of "an injustice allowed in one place is a threat in another place."

@Ronnie_Trev:

"As ona dey talk make ona no forget to talk about the biggest injustice happening currently in our nation cos that one too go still grow. Like this nigeria na Narco state."

@TroubleLocal:

"Dem wicked so taaay boldly USE AM DEY SING SONG!!! THE NERVE NAIRA MARLEY HAS. Disgusting nuisance."

Fans storm Naira Marley's pages, drag him over Mohbad's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when netizens went gaga and started calling out Naira Marley, noting that he had a hand in the tragic passing of Imole.

The social media page of the Marlian record label boss has also been littered with curses, insults and unfounded allegations.

Hours after Imole's death, his wife, Wunmi, took to social media to reveal her husband lived in constant fear because of numerous threats from his former record label, Marlian Records.

Source: Legit.ng