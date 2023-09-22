Busola Oke 'Eleyele' has clapped back at her former promoter Bayoma Films for saying she wanted to use Mohbad's death to trend

In a new video, the gospel singer claimed Bayowa Films attempted to sleep with her more than 2000 times

Busola also dared the promoter to delete her music videos on his YouTube channel as she continued to call him out

It appears the drama between gospel singer Busola Oke 'Eleyele' and her former promoter Gbenga Adewusi aka Bayowa Films, won't be ending anytime soon.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Bayowa FIlms broke his silence after Busola called him out as he said she was trying to use Mohbad's death to trend.

In a new video that has gone viral, Busola clapped back at her former promoter as she boldly claimed he attempted to sleep with her more than 2,000 times.

The gospel singer revealed Bayowa abandoned her because she turned down his advances as she insisted he was sitting on earnings from her songs.

Busola also made bold claims about how Bayowa planned to kill her.

She said:

"If I was a loose girl, we would have slept with each other for over 2000 times. You abandoned me because I refused your s*xual advances. You are now using my sweat to enjoy. I dare you to delete my music videos from your YouTube. I know how you planned to k!ll me."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react as Busola Oke fires back at Bayowa Films

See some of the comments below:

prettiemeemakeover:

"Please go and report ooo....is there a way you can take back all he has taken, please do the needful...I love you so much...its your voice for me."

mummy_trey:

"Na speak out time we de o."

iam_pelumiemmaunel:

"What exactly does she want?? Make she talk too."

abimbolasussy:

"This thing go long o but please wait let get justice for muhbad first make we do it one by one."

