The Artemis II crew observed the Orientale basin on the Moon, marking the first time humans saw the formation firsthand

Astronauts completed manual piloting demonstrations and prepared for the lunar flyby, reviewing surface features to photograph and analyze

Commander Reid Wiseman spoke with his daughters from space, calling the moment “the greatest moment of my entire life”

The Artemis II astronauts have captured unprecedented views of the Moon as their spacecraft approaches a historic lunar flyby.

NASA reported that the crew observed the Orientale basin, a massive crater sometimes referred to as the Moon's “Grand Canyon,” marking the first time humans have seen the entire formation with their own eyes.

Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch looks back at Earth from Orion spacecraft. Photo: NASA

Source: AFP

First human glimpse of Orientale Basin

By the fourth day of their ten-day mission, the crew was nearly 200,000 miles from Earth and 82,000 miles from the Moon.

An image taken from the Orion spacecraft shows the basin clearly, a circular feature previously documented only by orbiting cameras. Astronaut Christina Koch spoke to Canadian children from space, saying, “It's very distinctive and no human eyes previously had seen this crater until today, really, when we were privileged enough to see it.”

The mission also includes the upcoming entry into the lunar sphere of influence, when the Moon’s gravity will exceed Earth’s pull on the spacecraft. If the flyby goes according to plan, Americans Koch, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen could set a record for the farthest distance from Earth traveled by humans.

Astronauts prepare for lunar flyby while conducting manual piloting exercises. Photo: NASA

Source: Getty Images

Crew prepares for lunar observations

NASA confirmed that the crew completed a manual piloting demonstration and reviewed their plans for photographing and analyzing lunar surface features.

Their training in geology equips them to identify and describe ancient lava flows, impact craters, and other formations. Commander Wiseman told Mission Control that morale is high, noting personal highlights such as speaking with his daughters from space, calling it “the greatest moment of my entire life.”

The Artemis II mission will allow the astronauts to see the Moon from roughly 4,000 miles at closest approach, far lower than the 70-mile altitude of Apollo missions. This vantage point provides a full view of the lunar surface, including regions near both poles.

Capturing new lunar perspectives

Koch described her first view of the Moon’s far side as “absolutely spectacular.” NASA also released images showing previously unseen features, giving the public a new perspective of lunar geography. The crew has used smartphones approved for spaceflight to capture detailed photographs, complementing Orion’s earlier images of Earth from orbit.

Artemis II is a key step in NASA’s plan to establish a permanent lunar base. The mission combines rigorous scientific objectives with the fulfillment of astronauts’ lifelong dreams of space exploration.

Astronauts share images of Earth

In an earlier report, NASA has released a series of high-resolution images of Earth taken by the Artemis II crew after reaching the halfway point between the planet and the Moon.

The photographs, described by the agency as “spectacular”, were captured by mission commander Reid Wiseman following a crucial engine burn that placed the Orion spacecraft on course towards the Moon.

Source: Legit.ng