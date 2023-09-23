The DNA issue surrounding Mohbad's son is not dying down anytime soon as the sister-in-law of the singer takes on Verydarkblackman

The Human Rights activist was the first person to recommend a DNA test for Mohbad's son

Mohbad's sister-in-law, however, kicked against the idea, saying he has no right demand such from a grieving wife and family

There have been calls for a DNA test on Mohbad's son in some quarters as the investigation into the singer's death continues.

Amid this, Mohbad's sister-in-law recently engaged in a war of words with controversial TikToker Verydarblackman (VDBM).

Mohbad's sister-in-law takes on Verydarkblackman over the DNA scandal. Photo credit: @_c33why_/@verydarkblackman

The battle between the pair started after VDBM demanded that a DNA test be performed on Mohbad's son.

But the singer's wife dismissed the suggestion. Mohbad's sister-in-law also frowned at the idea.

N300m lawsuit for defamation of character

In a post on her page, Mohbad's sister-in-law slammed VDBM, noting he had no right to demand a DNA test when the family was still grieving.

She also threatened Verydarkblackman with N300m lawsuit for alleged defamation of character.

See the exchange between the pair:

Nigerians react to Mohbad's sister-in-law's threat to VDBM

Here are some of the comments lawsuit threat she made stirred online:

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"She is not scared of having a DNA test done but it’s insensitive to ask for something wey no concern your papa! If the police needs a DNA test, they will ask for it! It’s not in hulkhogan’s place to ask! He is overstepping!"

@etioba_:

"Mohbad Dad was questioned for all his actions and call since the death of his son which wasn't an issue but now that your sister which is the wife needs to answer to the suspicious vn between her and her late husband is now the problem right? Lol."

@etioba_:

"This is a murder case not a natural death, people need to think without emotions and sentiment. In a case of murder logic is needed not emotions!"

@mishbassey:

"For everyone here saying the dude has no right to demand for DNA test…. That’s okay.. But do you have a right to question how a father decides to bury his son?"

@koko_homes:

"You wan sue person because of DNA but una no gree sue pple wey dey bully Mohbad when e dey alive? Big joke."

@national_don1:

"Mxteeew, DNA is a must!!!! Abi una dey hide something?????"

@iamsparxx:

"Tbh, I think it’s officially time for me to remove my small mouth on this issue. There’s just too many confusion & sentiments on this matter. Anyways just for educational purposes, DNA is not defamation of character."

@thatgirl_nayang:

"It is necessary tho,it is a murder case everybody is a suspect."

Mary Njoku knocks those asking singer's wife to submit her son for DNA test

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku, weighed into the DNA saga surrounding Mohbad's son.

Mary blasted those demanding DNA on Mohbad's son to ascertain if the later singer is actually his father.

Njoku said it is evil for people to have asked a mourning widow to undergo the pain and apprehension of DNA tests.

