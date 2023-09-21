Paul Okoye has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment he met Mohbad in London three weeks ago

In the clip, Mohbad was seen explaining how he has been listening to Psquare's songs since he was a child

Paul revealed Mohbad was very calm during their meeting, a statement which further stirred emotions

Music veteran Paul Okoye of Psquare, also known as Rude Boy, has shared a video of his first and last meeting with the late singer Mohbad.

Paul revealed they met in the UK three weeks ago as he described Mohbad as a very calm individual.

Video of Paul Okoye with Mohbad in London. Credit: @imakingrudy @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"Met him for the first time just 3weeks ago in London ❤️very calm guy Rest on ❤️ #imole ."

Although a song played in the background, an Instagram page, Ourtalkroom, which Paul tagged to the page, revealed Mohabd was telling the Psquare brother how he started listening to their songs as a child.

“I started listening to your songs when I was a child” the caption read.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Paul Okoye's video with Mohbad

akblixx:

"We love u so much Mohbad.... Deim, if I see a new video, my heart skips again, why ?"

thriftbysophex:

"I don’t know how he met so many people in few years and still humble i wish he can just wake up to see the love ."

faithchizoba:

"E pain me ."

babag.omoba:

"Theis guy is a legend, a light that can not be off."

don_sylva_e:

"E no get anyone this guy no reach out with d guy heart clean mehn ."

keurdebull:

"He was about to pop they knew it and could take it."

remmymarttens:

"Megastar,it was not as if you did them any wrong,they knew your light was shining brighter than theirs,they had no option that to nip your life in the bud,even in death your light shines brighter than theirs."

Paul Okoye queries changes in the music industry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Paul Okoye was surprised about the controversies about the music industry that emerged on social media after Mohbad's death.

Paul, in a statement, wondered what the industry had turned into as he thought it was about making music, money and living a good life.

Responding to Paul, a fan wrote:

"Go straight to the point and condemn evil, call the perpetrators out with your full chest no dey beat around the bush."

Source: Legit.ng