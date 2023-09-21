A much-talented Nigerian artist spent hours to paint Mohband's photo on a street in Lagos state as passersby looked

The painter shared a few videos that captured the process the painting took right from preparing the wall

Many Nigerians thanked him for honouring the Pariwo's crooner many have come to love even in death

A talented Nigerian man has honoured the Late Singer Mohbad with his painting skill as a way to "immortalise" him.

The graffiti artist went on Alimosho street and painted the photo of the KPK crooner in a white singlet, sitting in front of a chess board.

The artist focused as he worked on Mohbad's painting. Photo source: @fomfat1

Mohband's painting on Lagos street

As he worked on the street art, Mohbad's emotional voice played in the background, making his video more moving.

In another photo reel video on TikTok, the man showed off the finished art dedicated to Mohbad. People loved it.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

barbiepresh25 said:

"Great job. God bless you."

Kareemah Ashabi said:

"WoW….Thanks…..May God bless ur handwork."

BIG LEE said:

"I love u thanks so much for answering us."

damichase asked:

"Which area is this?"

pretty_neefah_ said:

"Do for Moh at Abule Egba under bridge."

Hassanwaris said:

"Person wey off mohbad light go remain in darkness for the rest of his life."

helaine asked:

"Wait ooo someone should help me, mohbad na Christian or Muslim?"

Jay Acheampong said:

"Wat he feared most came true so sad I just got to know him when he die but ve been feeling sad since last week.betrayal all around him."

Chief spoke about Mohbad's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Baale of Ikorodu opened up about how the body of Mohbad was brought to him on the night of his demise.

The chief said Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, first called to tell him that they would bring the body for burial by midnight, but he refused, saying the late songwriter could not be laid to rest at midnight.

Source: Legit.ng