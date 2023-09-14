A video from singer Davido's Timeless concert in Manchester is trending as he paid tribute to Mohbad

In the moving video, Davido told his fans how hard it could be for artists as they go through a lot

Davido's latest actions come after he reportedly sent N2 million as a condolence gift to Mohbad's dad

Nigerian international act Davido has warmed hearts again with a touching video of him paying tribute to late singer Mohbad at his ‘Timeless‘ show in Manchester.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the entertainment industry was thrown into mourning after Mohbad unexpectedly passed on at the young age of 27.

Video from Davido's Timeless show in Manchester. Credit: @davido @iammohbad

Before the start of his Timeless concert, Davido was seen in a video speaking to fans who attended the event to watch him perform about how it isn’t usually easy for singers.

According to the DMW label owner, they also go through a lot like everyone.

Davido also gave a shoutout to Mohbad towards the end of the clip.

Watch the video below:

This was after Davido sent Mohbad’s father N2 million as a condolence gift.

Fans hail Davido as he pays tribute to Mohbad

See some comments gathered below as netizens applauded Davido for his nice gesture.

emmanex4u:

"Davido is a good guy. He sent 2M to Mohbad's father and now paying tribute to him in his show."

hehe_kev:

"Real love from David."

firstsonlee:

"That’s what I call love I’m the industry. If we have people like Davido 10 Omo young and up coming artist won’t be suffering much."

simplebea001:

"This guy always shows love no matter how young. I wish all celebrities can be free spirit like Davido. Respect."

Abayomi54343567:

"Dem no Dey perform because they love us ohh what of the money and fame they get in return."

Mohbad laid to rest in Ikorodu

It was a tragic moment as Mohbad continued to trend on social media hours after his death.

Videos from Mohbad's burial in the Ikorodu area of Lagos also stirred emotions online.

Some young people in the neighbourhood gathered to pay tributes to the singer.

