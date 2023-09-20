Popular Nigerian singer Korede Bello has put up what some Nigerians believe to be a subtle cry for help

The singer who used to be signed to Don Jazzy's Mavins Records, assured fans that he is fine after a netizen queried his welfare

The Godwin crooner also added that even if he was not fine, he would not talk about it on the internet

The tragic death of singer Mohbad has got Nigerians asking about popular celebrities who seemed to have suddenly gone lowkey.

Popular singer and Don Jazzy's former signee Korede Bello recently assured fans on X, formerly Twitter that he is doing well.

He added that even if he was not fine, he wouldn't talk about it on the internet because he wouldn't want people to consume his pain as entertainment.

This came after a fan asked after the singer's welfare and added that he seemed to have poured his heart out on a song.

Read Korede Bello's reply below:

"I am well, but even if I am not, I will not be on the Internet talking about it because I wouldn't want people to consume my pain as entertainment. Beauty & Bliss, Thank you "

See the exchange below:

Netizens nreact to Korede Bello's reply

While some Nigerians are happy the singer is well, others read his reply to mean a subtle and indirect call for help.

Read some comments gathered below:

@victor_daley:

"In other words you are not fine or well. Please speak up oo."

@zhurg_:

"Glad you are fine. Stay jiggy."

@that_laughter:

"You dey fine abi you no dey fine?? All this paragraphs no dey necessary."

@Afemmy6440:

"Omo. You can see pain inside his tweet. Korede Bello i knew that time of “God win” is a happy boy. God no win again?? Bro, please stay strong. Everyone is going thro one thing or the other."

@victorwobbs:

"This tweet get as e be sha. He just Dey give diplomatic reply. No issh tho."

@Daramolar01:

"I won’t lie to you you’re not being direct you’re going back and forth but please stay strong."

@MarvinPlim:

"Well said brother. Glad you’re well "

@itzBasitojnr:

"Better speak up so people can come to your aid."

Korede Bello speaks on coming back to music

Legit.ng earlier reported that fast-rising Afrobeats act Korede Bello promised his fans that he will be back fully into the Nigerian music scene.

The Godwin crooner disclosed how he had a quiet time deciding what works for him.

Korede said at a point in his life he asked himself what mattered most to him, money, fame or the name. He said he thought hard about it and realised that some people have all three and yet have no peace of mind.

