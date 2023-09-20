Comedian Baba Alariya has made a post in response to his critics who said he was clout-chasing

The funny man had on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, alleged that some policemen harassed him

Baba Alariya also claimed that he was beaten by the people who physically attacked him

Adeyemo Oluwafemi, the comedian known as Baba Alariya, has slammed those accusing him of trying to gain popularity with one of his posts on Instagram.

The laughter merchant had earlier claimed on Instagram that some policemen beat him up.

Comedian Baba Alariya provides evidence of maltreatment. Photos credit: @babaalariya

Source: Instagram

Baba Alariya shows video evidence of assault

The comedian made a post to prove he was not trying to deceive his fans. In the video, a policeman was sitting inside his car.

The video also captured items littered on the floor after his encounter with the officers.

He also posted one of the comments made by a fan and encouraged people not to wait till it is too late before they speak up.

His post comes amid the reactions trailing the death of Mohbad, the Nigerian singer.

See the video here

Reactions as Baba Alariya says he is not chasing clout

The video posted by the comedian has generated reactions online. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions.

@ijesaekun:

"Most so-called fans at times their comment bully pass Sammy Larry. Most of the time, we can’t speak out because of what fans we comment,"

@general_olak:

"This country don turn to fire."

@lexzyfreshboi:

"Sorry, bro and stay safe. I thought we passed this stage."

@dresticks09:

"Wow! So sorry, bro. May God keep protecting us all."

@queenmadiva_:

"So sorry about this, bro; our policemen must do better."'

@yeankahbanks:

"Sorry about that, bro."

@yemytpx:

"God Will always protect you."

@asiricomedy:

"Sorry you have to go through this, Bro. I hope the officers are brought to book."

@iamoluwadamilarey___:

"Wow !!! I am speechless."

Source: Legit.ng