Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has now spoken on the alleged relationship between him and the late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife Queen Dami

Portable who was a guest on The Honest Bunch podcast cleared the air on what exactly is going on between him and Queen Dami

The Zazu Zeh crooner’s reaction caused a huge buzz on social media as many netizens shared their hot takes

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, is back in the news over his alleged relationship with one of the wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Queen Dami.

Just recently, rumours had made the rounds that the Zazu Zeh crooner and the royal widow were an item and he has now addressed the claims.

Portable was recently a guest on the popular The Honest Bunch podcast with Nedu and he reacted to the allegations of being with Queen Dami.

According to the music star, claims that he has a child with Queen Dami is false and that her children were fathered by the late Alaafin. Not stopping there, Portable went ahead to say that Queen Dami has been his fan for a long time.

He said:

“No be Alaafin get the pikin? Ehn she born for Alaafin nau, I’m a real human being, I know say dem go talk, she’s my fan from day one.”

The music star said he later heard of the king’s death. According to him, after a king is a king. He explained that if the Alaafin had not passed on, people would never have seen him relating with Queen Dami because he doesn’t follow people’s wives and for that reason, men don’t chase his wife too.

In his words:

“I later hear say king don die, after king na king. If to say king never die you no go see me with am, I no dey follow person wife that’s why dem no dey follow my wife.”

Not stopping there, Portable also reiterated his statement that after a king leaves the throne, another king will sit on it. He then asked if people are not expecting Queen Dami to remarry. He said:

“Shey she no go marry?”

Reactions as Portable speaks on alleged relationship with Queen Dami

Portable’s comments on his alleged relationship with Queen Dami sparked a series of interesting comments online. Read some of them below:

accessbuzzle:

“Portable na Real Mad Man. He say After King na King. This Guy just keee me.”

ani.onthestreets:

“Oh God! What's wrong with this dude?”

youngboy_jr_1:

“After king na king I love guy.”

czar_swisz:

“Idamu adugbo and idamu Palace .”

limah_bby01:

“portable no they lie take your cap na man you need.”

iamdx2:

“Run away from people's wife ,cuz karma is real .. u should turn ur eyes away from her.. and look for another woman that has nothing to do with king or Palace.. u go explain tire.”

limah_cute:

“Na y I like portable ,he no Dey lie ,I’m sure dat Aunty for don debunk tire ,Now Asiri ti tu.”

gloria_chiaha:

“Portable nor sabi lie anything when him talk believe am.”

