Portable is ready to go to war with actor Lege Miamii over his statement about his love interest, Queen Dami, on Nedu's podcast

Lege revealed he was actively searching for a partner for the late Alaafin's Queen before he realised she and Portable were openly flirting even though they claim to be friends

On watching the viral clip, Portable attacked the actor in the comment section and promised to share screenshots of him begging Queen Dami for money

On Nedu's Thehonestbunch podcast, popular actor Adams Kehinde, aka Lege Miamii, spoke about Queen Dami and Portable's suspicious friendship.

He disclosed that the late Alaafin of Oyo's queen came to him to be linked with a man, and even though he found her someone, it didn't work out.

Portable drags Lege for talking about Queen Dami Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@officilqueendamifanpage/@legemiamii

Source: Instagram

Lege added that he was, however, still searching for someone for the widow and heard she had started dating Portable.

The actor said he called Dami up, and she reluctantly admitted she and Portable are friends, but if he comes around and decides to marry her, she would give in.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

How did Portable react to Lege's statement?

The Zazu crooner came across the video and went into fight mode immediately. He called out Lege for being a beggar and for trying to disgrace his love interest.

Taking to Nedu's comment section, Portable left several comments insulting the actor and noting he wants to use his name to trend.

The Zazu crooner also threatened to expose Lege with receipts of him begging Queen Dami for money.

Read the comments below:

"Lege ALAKADA wey dey beg queen say make she credit aza. I don post una chat go see where you dey beg woman money online set Awon online BEGGER."

"Mugun won Trend by disgrace. I see this coming you think you can disgrace her online we go turn am to Grace ⭐️⭐️ @officialqueen_dami.

"Aparo ALAKADA why you go call my name you won use me trend."

Watch Lege's video below:

Netizens react to Lege's video

A lot of people subtly called out the actor over his loose mouth, as others noted that Portable and Queen Dami wouldn't like the fact that he spoke about them.

Read some comments gathered below:

official_daddygold:

"This queen just dey use alaafin eye rub potopoto inside grave... Alaafin gaan dey shame for this him queen for greater beyond wey him dey like this."

phoenyxfit:

"Watch portable reply, Na gistlover fit tame Lege."

amy___of_lagos:

"God Abeg ooo lege no get filter for mouth he will say it exactly as it is."

officialcorazon1:

"Happy married life! Don't come to my live again."

kelvinstark01:

"This one don cast portable oo. Portable wife won’t like this."

callme__veevee:

"Lege mouth na razor blade"

rich.kinging:

"Lege Don cast everywhere."

flikkyflikky:

"That was her privacy. Lege you talk too much."

Lege dances with Seyi Tinubu

Meanwhile, Lege Miamii finally proved to his haters that Seyi Tunibu knows and acknowledges him.

The controversial actor dropped a single where he bragged about Seyi Tinubu being his friend as usual.

In a video on his page, Lege was seen with the president's son in matching white flowing gowns called jalabias.

Source: Legit.ng