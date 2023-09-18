Portable Zazu has recounted an ill-treatment he faced at a former record label he was signed to

The Zeh Nation label boss revealed he was paraded and accused of stealing a phone, adding that he feels sad each time he sees the video

Portable's post is coming amid controversies that trailed Mohbad's alleged ill-treatment at Naira Marley's Marlian label

Controversial singer and Street-Pop star Portable Zazu, amid the call for justice over his colleague Mohbad's death, has reflected on his sad experience at a former label he was signed to.

Portable, who is now the owner of Zeh Nation Label, in a post he shared on his Instastory, revealed the ill-treatment at his former label, including how he was paraded and accused of stealing a phone.

Portable reveals he was accused of stealing a phone.

Source: Instagram

He revealed he was made to bare it all in public, saying he feels sad each time he sees the video.

Reflecting on how far he has come, Portable noted that for any artist to make it, they must be involved in something.

He wrote on his Instastory:

“Una see my naked video online wey record label do me, them say i thief phone for this industry. You must do something before you become something. ARTISTS WEY NEVER BLOW COME DEY THANK GOD FOR LIFE. Why Anytime this video comes up I feel sad."

See a screenshot of his post below:

Screenshot of Portable's post.

Source: Instagram

Police to investigate Mohbad's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lagos state commissioner of police, Idowu Owohunwa, stated it would investigate Mohbad's death.

In a viral video, the commissioner assured the public that everyone whose name was mentioned could not escape, adding that all of them would be questioned.

Reacting to a clip showing Mohbad's dad during the press conference, someone said:

"With the man utterance , Lagos state can use his words to squash the case . I hope his sense is normal today and not speaking gibberish when he is being asked questions."

Mohbad's death remains a heated conversation on social media as Nigerians, as well as celebrities, continue to mourn the singer.

