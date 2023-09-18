The Lagos State Police, in a recent press statement, has revealed that everyone involved in Mohbad's case would be questioned

Trending videos from the Police press conference showed singer Mohbad's dad was also present

The latest update from the Police has stirred reactions among many Nigerian music lovers as many continue to call for justice

Amid the call for justice over singer Mohbad's death by many Nigerians, including celebrities like Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo, among others, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, in a press release on Monday, September 18, revealed everyone involved in the case will be questioned.

The Commissioner assured the public as he said everyone whose name was mentioned could not escape to anywhere on earth, adding that all of them would be brought in for questioning.

Police say it would investigate Mohbad's death. Credit: @iammohbad @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

The Police also called on anyone with helpful information to provide them for investigation.

Watch videos from the press release here.



Legit.ng recalls that since Mohbad's death, controversies, including claims about Sammy Larry, Naira Marley, have emerged online.

Netizens react as Police say justice will prevail

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

"With the man utterance , Lagos state can use his words to squash the case . I hope his sense is normal today and not speaking gibberish when he is being asked questions."

damifee:

"I no still trust this man sha make he sha no go talk anything that will make it hard for his son to get justice God abeg o."

_tee_berry

"Very good.. his wife should be invited too, she needs to shed light to the whole matter."

chic_gentz_store:

"Na him wife Dey supposed bring there….. but of course na person way go yarn dust them go invite."

iam_omobee:

"Why do I strongly feel this man will mess up this case?"

Paul Okoye wonders what changed in the music industry

Paul Okoye expressed surprise about the controversies that have emerged on social media following Mohbad's death.

The singer wondered what the industry had turned into as he thought it was for making music, money and living a good life.

Reacting, someone said:

"Pot calling kettle black ,rest oga."

Source: Legit.ng