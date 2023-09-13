Singer Portable Zazu has also broken his silence amid his colleague Mohbad's death at the age of 27

Portable urged his fans to focus on praying to God to give them long life as they pray for blessings

The Zazu singer also appealed to his maker not to let people use his death to promote him and his music

As many Nigerians and celebrities continue to mourn singer Mohbad, Street Pop star Portable Zazu, on Wednesday, September 13, encouraged his fans to focus on praying for long life the same way they pray for money.

He also urged fans to appreciate God for every moment in their lives.

"As you dey pray for money dey pray make the money last As you dey pray make he last dey pray make you last… a close mouth is a close destiny forget hurrying your water will never float pass you. Appreciate God for what you are hoping for and as you do so testimony shall follow ZAZUU IKA OF AFRICA On God who get God no dey carry last today is another day another blessing," he wrote.

Portable also prayed against untimely death as he wrote:

"God please I don’t want to die young don’t let them use my death promote my glory let the world celebrate me when am still alive."

See Portable post, including a video of him and his wife, below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

Many took to the comment section to drag Portable over the video he shared. See the reactions below:

iambqris:

"At least he’s being real with himself!!!!! And not showing fake love."

iam_g_ben9tion:

"So you self Dey no even fit post or give him last respect!!! Na every body go chop breakfast anyway .. na time diff."

agege_blogs:

"At least give him last respect even if it’s just to post on your story Buh just lose your respect."

diligenttope21:

"No be life u dey live oo, mohbad die u no pay any respect, mtcheew."

