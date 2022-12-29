Singer Mohbad seems to be working on a new project as he dropped a video of him doing a freestyle

Mohbad, who was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s Marlian label described the work in progress as magical

However, some netizens had different perspectives about the video as many trolled him, asking if it was the song his former label teammate Zinolesky sang to buy a house

Nigerian singer Mohbad has shared a snippet of a new project he is working on with his fans and followers.

Mohbad, who shared a video on his Instagram page was seen doing a freestyle with wordplay.

Mohbad shares new video. Credit: @iammohbad @zinolesky

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, Mohbad added a caption that read:

“Played around with @niphkeys and we made magic as usual tag @nonelikeanonymous when y’all ready ❤️.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the video below:

Netizens react differently to Mohbad’s new video

The video was received differently by followers of the Nigerian singer as some netizens went on to compare him with his former Marlian label mate Zinolesky, who recently acquired a house.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

hosh_stoner_:

"Shey na like this Zino sing am buy house ."

aloma.dc_:

"Tell me how this song wan take enter number 1 ‍♂️."

makavelli234:

"Gather here if you like mohbad ."

horlahbg:

"Dey troll o ode no go beg ."

horyhomi_:

"Ajeh I no be bad belle ooo, but he no sweet I remain your loyal fans ✌️."

fascot_4pf:

"This guy no sabi sing pass @zinoleesky Allah I don’t understand wetin he they sing self if you understand reply to my comment ."

mide_fwesh:

"Whatever you’re doing that is choking your 8ters I need you to increase the pressure because you won’t stop winning almighty Allah will continue to perfect all that concerns you Mohbad Ota Oni rieh mu ."

teewyke_getpaid:

"Na song be this ? This pattern no fit you my bro @niphkeys no fit even advise you him just just allow you dey record."

Mohbad and Bella Shmurda shade Naira Marley

Singer Mohbad might no longer be a part of the Marlian music label but the differences between him and his former boss and singer Naira Marley seem to linger on.

Legit.ng reported that Mohbad was seen hanging out with Bella Shmurda and some other people as they mimicked the way Naira Marley sings.

Towards the end of the video, someone could be heard saying 'rubbish' in what was a reference to Naira Marley’s music style.

Source: Legit.ng