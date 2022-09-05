After the 15th Headies Award took place in the US, singer Portable Zazu shared a video of him driving as he said he is not in a competition with anyone

The upcoming singer, who was disqualified from this year Headies Awards said he is human and he is not perfect

Portable also prayed to God to provide him with an helper who wouldn’t mind his character; the video has stirred reactions from the singer’s fans

Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu recently dropped a video of him driving some hours after the 15th Headies Awards took place in the US.

Portable, who was disqualified from this year’s Headies awards dragged those advising him as he said he wouldn’t be accepting advice from anyone not giving him money.

Portable says he is human and not perfect.

Source: Instagram

In another clip of the video which seems to be an indirect message to the Headies, Portable acknowledged he is human and not perfect as he said he has been hurt a lot of times in his life.

The singer also called on God to provide him with a helper that wouldn’t mind his character.

Sharing the video, Portable wrote:

"I Love It When Life Hard It Means Something Better Is Coming Nothing Pass GOD ."

See the video below:

Fans react to Portable’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

casekader:

"Are you driving to USA ."

ola_tunes_1:

"Headies you do this one ."

djmiztus:

"You no go headies award for Georgia ."

_skushi_ex:

"Na because of you them carry headies go US make you no go use 1 million boys scatter the place ."

mouau_today:

"Dem say na because of you them carry this year Headies award go American."

Portable Zazu tenders apology to Headies Awards

After he said he didn’t regret his actions and went on to brag about his achievement, controversial singer Portable Zazu reacted to his disqualification from this year's Headies Award as he tendered an apology to the organisers.

Portable in the video also told his fans and followers to keep voting while he appealed to the organisers to give him his award.

In his words:

“Headies make una no vex, them say make I change that lamba, ok, keep voting.”

