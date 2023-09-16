Actress Iyabo Ojo has shared details about her late paternal grandmother, including her chains of businesses

This comes after outrage that trailed Iyabo Ojo's statement about never experiencing poverty until she married her now ex-husband

Iyabo, who shared a picture of her late grandmother, left her fans and followers talking about the deceased acquisition

Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo has reacted to the outrage that trailed her comment in a podcast with media personality Toke Makinwa.

The mother of two revealed that she never experienced poverty until she married her now ex-husband, a statement many refused to believe.

Iyabo Ojo shares her wealthy grandma picture. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo shares her late grandmother's stunning profile

To prove that she was from a wealthy background, Iyabo recently took to her Instagram page to share pictures of her and her sibling posing with her late paternal grandmother, Chief Mrs Josephine Nanu Ogunro, who she revealed raised her and her sibling.

Iyabo, who said that her grandmother was half Delta and half Igbo, revealed she owned chains of businesses from hotels to guest houses filling stations, among others.

She wrote:

"She owned Queen of Heart Hotel, located at Sapele, she owned filling stations in sapele, Lagos & other states.. She was the president of the Oduko women club. She owned Phino Guest House, one of the biggest guest houses, then at Obanikiro, Lagos. She owned a lot of properties, she had several other businesses, which included the sales of sugar, lands, gold, original coral beads, and laces."

The mother of two revealed she had always aspired to be like her grandmother, but when she died at the age of 75, she realised that life was vanity as money can't buy life.

She said:

"Just do you, enjoy life, stay happy, spread love & leave the rest to God.. nothing in life is permanent except change ( birth, growth & death)."

See her post below:

Source: Legit.ng