Yinka Ayefele recently shared a heartwarming video showing the moment he jumped from his wheelchair

The gospel singer was spotted with two other people who participated in the jumping exercise with him

Yinka's video has sparked excitement among his fans, who were amazed to see him standing while others prayed for his complete healing

Gospel singer Yinka Ayefele, in a show of appreciation to his maker for permitting him to witness the first Sunday in 2024, shared a rare video capturing him jumping from his wheelchair.

Ayefele, who has been chairbound for more than two decades after being involved in a road accident, was spotted with two other people grooving to his song, Consolation.

Yinka Ayefele was seen jumping in a rare video.

Source: Instagram

The singer was beaming with a smile on his face as he jumped from his wheelchair multiple times.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Ayefele wrote:

“I am grateful to you Lord..."

Watch the video Yinka Ayefele shared below:

The video comes weeks after Ayefele shared a moving video of his son asking him why he couldn't walk.

Netizens thrilled over Yinka Ayefele's video

Many of the singer's fans and followers took to his comment section to pray to God to grant him the ability to walk again.

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages; see them below:

romokeadetunji:

"Thank you Jesus."

papparazy784:

"This man will walk soon, I'm sure of it. Strength divine goes into that cord now (tongues)."

official_operabanks:

"God almighty will finish what he has started in your life sir. Amen."

kenny_npg:

"it's going to be finally done."

tobilorba_:

"May God perfect His work in Your Life sir."

catchy_miyatch:

"One day, I’ll meet this man. God made him the reason why I’m a musician today….his music nurtured me while growing up."

king_baggietrillz:

"Almighty Father Will Surely Lift You Up Baba ☝️☝️ God never fails and he will never fail us."

funnyfavour2022:

"What God cannot do doesn’t exist! Soon papi Bihiznillah."

