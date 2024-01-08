“U Will Walk Soon”: Fans Excited As Yinka Ayefele Shares New Video of Him Jumping From Wheelchair
- Yinka Ayefele recently shared a heartwarming video showing the moment he jumped from his wheelchair
- The gospel singer was spotted with two other people who participated in the jumping exercise with him
- Yinka's video has sparked excitement among his fans, who were amazed to see him standing while others prayed for his complete healing
Gospel singer Yinka Ayefele, in a show of appreciation to his maker for permitting him to witness the first Sunday in 2024, shared a rare video capturing him jumping from his wheelchair.
Ayefele, who has been chairbound for more than two decades after being involved in a road accident, was spotted with two other people grooving to his song, Consolation.
The singer was beaming with a smile on his face as he jumped from his wheelchair multiple times.
Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Ayefele wrote:
“I am grateful to you Lord..."
Watch the video Yinka Ayefele shared below:
The video comes weeks after Ayefele shared a moving video of his son asking him why he couldn't walk.
Netizens thrilled over Yinka Ayefele's video
Many of the singer's fans and followers took to his comment section to pray to God to grant him the ability to walk again.
Legit.ng compiled some of the messages; see them below:
romokeadetunji:
"Thank you Jesus."
papparazy784:
"This man will walk soon, I'm sure of it. Strength divine goes into that cord now (tongues)."
official_operabanks:
"God almighty will finish what he has started in your life sir. Amen."
“U've blessed me so much”: Yul Edochie pulls up rich Igbo glam to celebrate his birthday, drops wish
kenny_npg:
"it's going to be finally done."
tobilorba_:
"May God perfect His work in Your Life sir."
catchy_miyatch:
"One day, I’ll meet this man. God made him the reason why I’m a musician today….his music nurtured me while growing up."
king_baggietrillz:
"Almighty Father Will Surely Lift You Up Baba ☝️☝️ God never fails and he will never fail us."
funnyfavour2022:
"What God cannot do doesn’t exist! Soon papi Bihiznillah."
Yinka Ayefele shares cute picture of him and his triplets
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yinka Ayefele was overjoyed as he celebrated the birthday of his beautiful triplets.
Ayefele dedicated a special post to them on his social media page, calling them his pride on their birthday.
The singer's only daughter among the triplets stole the show as she sat on his lap.
