Isaac Fayose, the brother of former Ekiti governor Ayo Fayose, joined countless netizens in mourning the late Nigerian singer MohBad

The philanthropist took to social media to express his sorrow over the tragic circumstances surrounding Mohbad's passing

Despite not knowing the singer before his demise, he made it a point of duty to carter for the monthly upkeep of the deceased's son after an initial payment of 200 thousand naira

Isaac Fayose, brother to former governor of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose, has extended his kindness towards the late singer Mohbad's family.

According to him, the news surrounding the singer's sudden death broke him, despite not knowing him or his music before his death.

Isaac Fayose vows to take of late singer Mohbad's son every month Credit: @iammohbad, @isaacfayoseoriginal

Source: Instagram

Fayose sent the sum of 200 thousand naira to the singer's wife and son and promised to send them a monthly upkeep of 100k henceforth.

In the video made by the philanthropist, he disclosed his plans to shop for the late singer's son abroad and promised to deliver it to them in 12 days of his return.

In his caption he wrote:

"Rest In Peace Moh Bad!!! I pledge 100k monthly for the upkeep of the little boy he left behind….May God comfort you and the rest of the family."

See his video below

See a screenshot of the 200 thousand naira he sent

Isaac Fayose's kindness to Mohbad's family sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the hot takes below:

iamtharonnie:

"This Man is just the Best ❤️❤️God Almighty will continue to bless you Sir."

issaalao5:

"You have motivated me to even strive harder so I can do this for others too."

iamgiwaolabisi:

"MAY GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS YOU ABUNDANTLY IJN YOU ARE SO KIND AND YOU HAVE A LOVING HEART,SO GENEROUS MAN...YOU WILL NEVER MOURN OVER YOUR LOVE ONES IJN THANK YOU FOR PUTTING SMILES ON HER FACE TONIGHT I SO RESPECT YOU SIR."

posco_kenny:

"Have always been listen to everything about ur voice today u really add a plus to my stand on us senior bros... May almighty ALLAH continue to bless and guide your entire household Insha Allah Ramon."

Source: Legit.ng