Music star Burna Boy has been named as the headliner for the grand opening of Nakivubo Stadium in Uganda

A report revealed Burna Boy charges $700,000 (N549m) to $1,000,000 (N784m) for international shows as of this year

This has stirred mixed reactions online as some Ugandan netizens said the charges were on the high side

Nigerian international act Burna Boy is set to headline the grand opening of the Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium, also known as Nakivubo Stadium, which is a multi-purpose stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

While there are no details on when the event would take place, a report via Booking Entertainment revealed that the Nigerian singer Boy charges $700,000 (N549m) to $1,000,000 (N784m) to perform at international events as of 2023.

Reports reveal Burna Boy charges between N549m to N784m for international shows.

Source: Instagram

This makes Burna Boy one of the most expensive artists in Africa.

A report via Pulse Sports Uganda revealed the Nakivubo Stadium management team feel Burna Boy is the perfect artiste to headline the grand opening.

Netizens react to Burna Boy's charges for international shows

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Uganda netizens, see them below:

katompanga30:

"That is small change to our gallant friends. Some of them can afford to book 5 Burna Boys in one go! See you soon Burna! But…why don’t Kenzo, David Lutalo, Skin and Cindy/Sheebah etc do this grand Nakivubo thing? They can sing as well as perform, no?"

AmjadSsessanga:

"So Ham wants to collect money from Ugandans to launch a stadium that they built indirectly ."

atwine_ronnie:

"But we have legends like Chameleon, GNL Zamba, Bebcool and Boviwine who can headline this and then int artist can be ingited guests!"

Iam_Ambros:

"they should've used our own artists. our industry had a very long way to go."

XNanto:

"What a waste we could have a number of hired musicians in this great nation and have them perform."

SirJumaKent:

"This amount can construct another stadium. Bring diamond instead"

Burna Boy performs at the UEFA League final

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy performed at the 2023 UEFA Champions League final.

This was during the match Manchester City defeated Inter Milan 1-0 at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

This saw the singer become the first African to perform at the Champions League final.

