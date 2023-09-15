Skit maker Lizzy Jay, in a trending video, cried out about an individual threatening to leak her private videos

Lizzy explained she sent screenshots of the videos to her doctor over some medical conditions

She, however, revealed the blackmailer gained access to the video by hacking her email account, which gave him access to her Snapchat

Actress and skit maker Adeyela Adebola, popularly known as Lizzy Jay or Omo Ibadan, is the latest celebrity to cry out after her private video fell into the wrong hands.

Legit.ng previously reported that skit maker Carter Efe had cried out over his bedroom videos a few days ago as well.

Lizzy Jay shares how she sent her video to her doctor over medical conditions. Credit: @iamlizzyjay

Source: Instagram

In a video on her Instagram page on Friday, September 15, Lizzy Jay shared details about the video and how it got into the hands of the wrong person.

Lizzy Jay revealed she sent her private pictures and videos to her doctor, who is also a friend, over some medical conditions she was battling with.

She said:

"I recorded through Snapchat when I had a reaction to a certain mediation and I had rashes all over my body including my private part. I couldn't have a physical examination with my doctor so I made a screenshot of the part I wanted him to see in the video. I sent it and deleted the video immediately."

How blackmailer gain access to Lizz Jay's video

The skit maker, however, revealed that an individual hacked her email account, which gave him access to her Snapchat account, where she recorded the video.

"I have been receiving calls for some days now from someone who claims he has my nuds. The video in his hands was the video The man trying to blackmail me hacked into one of my email accounts and used it to gain access into my Snapchat," she said.

Lizzy Jay also revealed she would be filing a formal complaint with the Police and provide them with every detail.

Watch her video below:

Netizens react to Lizzy Jay's video

See some of the comments below:

dotlyf:

"No professional Doctor will ever ask you to send such to them or even have that in a conversation with you. That’s why it’s called physical assessment. Even with Telemedicine private areas are excluded."

abbymilyjohnson:

"So ur doctor can tell what’s going on in ur body through the video without lab tests and diagnosis? Wow wonderful! Better confess!"

semi_bamba:

"So her Dr is in Snapchat?" Who consults on Snapchat? Naija."

ebo_baba:

" Make the guy release the video first, for us to see weather na u snap am or not."

