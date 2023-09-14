Ace Nigerian skit maker Sabinus has stirred emotions online with a message he shared on his page to celebrate his Chief Security Officer (CSO)

The comedian got people talking online with the unique name he gave his dog, Ndubuisi, and his title

Sabinus, in his post, celebrated his dog's birthday while telling him to keep his compound safe till he returns from London

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Famous Nigerian skit maker Sabinus has sparked reactions online with his comical birthday message celebrating his dog as it turns a year older.

Sabinus' post has stirred emotions as he referred to his dog Ndubuisi as his Chief Security Officer. In some of the photos shared on his page to celebrate Ndubuisi's birthday, the dog was seen being carried by Sabinus' girlfriend.

Sabinus stirs reactions online with his birthday post for his dog. Photo credit: @mrfunny_1

Source: Instagram

Secure the compound safe

In the birthday message, Sabinus told Ndubuisi to keep his compound safe and ensure nothing happens before he returns to the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Read Sabinus' message to celebrate his dogs' birthday:

"Happy Birthday To My Chief Security Officer (Ndubuisi ) @alvin_the_pet Miss you so much !! Pls secure the compound well till I come back."

See the post and Ndubuisi's photos below:

See some of the comments the post stirred online

@abayomi_alvin:

"Of all the names you can name this Pet…Alvin,my name? …happy birthday o."

@jhenna_:

"Ndubuisiiiii our Alvin … HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY ALVIN such a grown man now."

@olamipo_akinnehin:

"Na the compound go secure am."

@realmcfish:

"Na to do party oh so I go bring my dog sparkle Abi na."

@dieu_dera:

"This baby should secure what?"

@heismorningbliss:

"The dog go soon turn influencer!"

@kelly_wire__01:

"Who Cary the dog sir ? Cus I like her talk now ooo."

@iamtplay:

"How you go name your dog Ndubuisi? Aaah name wey dem dey give human being you carry am give dog."

Comedian Sabinus’ bae sparks marriage rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Sabinus' girlfriend, Ciana Chapman, got people talking online about them getting married.

She shared an image on Instagram of herself with Sabinus and accompanied it with a sweet message that referred to him as her husband.

Also, on her TikTok page, Ciana shared a video of herself with Oga Funny, showing what appeared to be wedding rings on their fingers.

Source: Legit.ng