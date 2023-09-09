Skit maker Broda Shaggi has dropped a new video of him featuring actress Regina Daniels

In the skit, Broda Shaggi went as far as selling his car to see Regina; his struggle to impress her during their date failed when she bought jewellery worth $80k (N63m)

The video has since stirred reactions from many of Shaggi's fans, as many dropped funny comments

Popular skitmaker and content creator Samuel Perry, better known as Broda Shaggi, recently shared snippets from a new skit featuring Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

In the funny video, Broda Shaggi sold his car against a piece of advice from a friend to meet with Regina in Abuja.

Broda Shaggi features Regina Daniels in new skit. Credit: @brodashaggi @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Upon his arrival in Abuja, Shaggi struggled to impress Regina as he took her on a date to a luxury jewellery store, where he confidently told her to pick whatever she wanted.

Regina ended up picking items worth $80k (N63m), as Shaggi's reaction left many laughing.

The skit maker wrote in his caption:

"Regina I’m sorry “my bad” ……. Na me f*ck up DIAMOND GIRL."

People react to Broda Shaggi's skit with Regina Daniels

See some of the reactions that trailed the video below:

larrycorn:

"Ned Nwoko na Joke to you."

nath_mitchel:

"The 80 thousand is not shocking, till she said 80 thousand dollars ."

idris_signature:

"them tell you say regina dey deal with naira ."

comedian_eddyranking:

"Run oo."

ajimihabib_:

"Guy! Respect yourself."

botstudioz:

"80k dos. U go pay o."

my_joy002:

" nor do wetin pass your power."

splendor1_'s profile picture

Abobby your mind go dey

traplanje_on:

"I've never made that mistake before , telling a woman to buy whatever she wants confidently ."

fortunate.og.75:

"You carry ur wahala go Abuja."

humaeemah:

"Regina don enter one chance shagi na to run."

