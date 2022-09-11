A video has gone viral on social media claiming popular skit maker Mr Funny ‘Oga Sabinus’ got engaged to his girlfriend

Reacting, a close associate of the skit maker Nduka in a chat with Legit.ng said the report was not true, while another of his close associate said he can't say if it was true

The video went viral before the report of the comedian being involved in a car accident had surfaced online

Following a viral video of popular skit maker Oga Sabinus allegedly being engaged to his girlfriend in Lagos, fans and followers have since flooded social media to congratulate him.

The video was leaked by a netizen who claimed the skit maker came to his area to do a small engagement at his girlfriend’s parent’s house, as it seems he had tried to keep it on a low key.

Oga Sabinus reportedly engages girlfriend. Credit @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

A clip from the video showed the skit maker on his knees, but it is unclear if it was to his girlfriend or inlaws.

The netizen who shared the video also wrote:

“Sabinus came to my area to do a small engagement at his girlfriend’s parent’s house. Happened in Era Ojo, Lagos.”

Comedian Nduka reacts to Sabinus’ engagement claim

Nduka, a close associate of the popular comedian, in a statement with Legit.ng said the report was not true.

He said:

“The only news is the accident.”

Twizzzy reacts to Sabinus’ engagement claim

Twizzzy, another skit maker who is close to the comedian, said he couldn’t say if it is true.

He told Legit.ng:

“Rn I can’t say it’s not na, it’s everywhere already.”

Sabinus confirms accident report

Fans and followers of popular skit maker and actor Oga Sabinus, better known as Mr Funny, flooded social media to react to a post about him being involved in a car accident.

A Twitter user identified as Ajebo Danny shared the report while posting a picture of Sabinus’ new Benz.

Sharing the post, he wrote:

“Sabinus was just involved in an accident in his new Benz and he survived. A suspected drunk driver ran into him from the other side of the road this morning when he was driving home."

In a post via his Instastory, the comedian reacted to the report as he appreciated his fans and followers for their show of care.

