Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has now spoken up days after the death of promising singer, Mohbad

On his Instagram page, the movie star shared some words of advice for his fans while telling them to stay humble

According to KOK, no matter how big a house or car a person has, our graves will remain the same size

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Popular Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has now shared his thoughts in the aftermath of singer Mohbad’s death.

Recall that the 27-year-old music star died on September 12, 2023, under controversial circumstances that caused a social media uproar.

In a new development, Kanayo O. Kanayo took to his social media page to reflect on life while also advising his many fans.

Actor Kanayo O Kanayo speaks after Mohbad's death. Photos: @kanayo.o.kanayo, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

According to the veteran actor, people should stay humble. He explained that a person can have a big house, a great car and a fat bank account but the sizes of our graves will be the same.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He wrote:

“No matter how BIG your house is OR how new your car is OR how fat your bank account is,

Our grave is going to be the same size. STAY HUMBLE.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Kanayo O. Kanayo speaks after Mohbad’s death

The veteran Nollywood actor’s post got many of his Instagram followers talking. Read some of what they had to say below:

mightyboicomedy:

“But it the other hands everyone need to make his or her own vanity, before believing the word vanity upon vanity .”

uchennannanna:

“The grave must be the same size God bless you for the reminder Sir.”

Kingpinarts_:

“Yes, but there must be SACRIFICES before we leave this world!! .”

opiaegbe:

“If people only thinks about this our world would be a better place.”

Kizzyservicehubltd:

“Thanks for that timely reminder.”

mightyboicomedy:

“A lot of people don’t understand it.”

chinwe7695:

“Wise saying When foolish people make money, they behave as if the world belongs to them.”

Sam Larry deactivates IG page after Mohbad's death

In other Mohbad related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lagos socialite, Sam Larry has deactivated his Instagram page.

This came after a video resurfaced online showing him assaulting the late singer at a video shoot.

More photos also went viral online, showing the controversial socialite mingling with politicians and known political thugs.

Source: Legit.ng