Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has made headlines yet again, this time not for his on-pitch brilliance, but for his latest splash of luxury.

Just days before turning 18, the young Spaniard has reportedly acquired a very pricey diamond-studded necklace worth an eye-popping ₦716 million (€400,000).

The piece, crafted by Tajia Diamonds, a luxury brand famed for styling global superstars, features Yamal’s initials “LY” in gold and encrusted with diamonds.

According to reports from Daily Sports, the necklace may have come as a birthday gift from Dominican rapper Emmanuel Herrera Batista, popularly known as El Alfa.

The rapper, who shares a close relationship with Yamal, is believed to have presented the diamond piece in celebration of the young star’s upcoming milestone birthday on July 13.

Yamal earns biggest salary as teenager

The diamond chain is not just a sign of luxury, it is a symbol of Yamal’s amazing rise in football.

Just two years ago, the teenager was not earning anywhere near what he is today. But since signing a massive new contract with FC Barcelona, Yamal has become the club’s third-highest-paid player, reportedly taking home €30 million gross per season, Yahoo Sports reports.

The 17-year-old forward’s rapid rise in football has not only made him one of the most exciting young talents in the world, but also one of the wealthiest teenagers in the sport.

The necklace is reportedly his personal birthday present to himself, celebrating both his success on the pitch and his transition into adulthood.

Yamal plans exclusive 18th birthday bash

In typical superstar fashion, Yamal is not just stopping at diamonds.

Spanish media have reported that the Barcelona teenager is planning an exclusive 18th birthday celebration in Ibiza, Spain.

While details remain under wraps, the event is expected to feature a long list of celebrity guests, including footballers, artists, and close friends, Tribuna reports.

Though the exact location of the party is undisclosed for security and privacy reasons, reports suggest the event will be one of the summer’s most talked-about private parties.

With his newly acquired diamond chain likely to be on display, fans can expect even more viral moments as Yamal officially enters adulthood.

Yamal helped Barcelona claim the Copa Del Rey and La Liga titles last season and played an important role for Spain in their Euro 2024 triumph last year.

Yamal involved with 29-year-old model

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yamal is in the news for his involvement with another older woman, and fans have called on people around him to do more to protect him.

Yamal broke onto the scene as a 15-year-old under former manager Xavi Hernandez and has been a mainstay of the first team for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team.

After a successful season, he was rewarded with a new six-year contract worth about €30 million gross salary, which makes him the highest-paid teenager in the world.

