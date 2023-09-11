Popular Nigerian singer, Ruger, has now spoken up about another musician impersonating him in Kenya

During a recent interview, the Asiwaju crooner shared his thoughts on ‘Fake Ruger’ and his take surprised many

Ruger’s interesting reaction to his impersonator in Kenya got many fans sharing their hot takes online

Much loved Nigerian singer, Ruger, has broken his silence after a musician in Kenya was seen to be impersonating him.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on a video making the rounds of the ‘Fake Ruger’ dressed up, singing and performing like the Nigerian star on stage.

In a new development, the real Ruger had the opportunity to share his thoughts about it while being a guest on BBC1Xtra’s The Afrobeats Chart Show.

Fans speak as Ruger finally reacts to man impersonating him in Kenya. Photos: @rugerofficial, @itzbasito /Twitter

In the video posted on their official Instagram page, Ruger was told about how his impersonator in Kenya was getting booked for gigs all over the country using his own songs and style.

Ruger however seemed to have no problem with the news. According to the Asiwaju crooner, his impersonator is only trying to hustle and he wishes him well.

Not stopping there, the Nigerian musician also looked at the development from another angle and noted that his Kenyan impersonator is actually helping him promote his music.

In his words:

“I wish him well mehn, I’m happy for him, he’s making his P’s, everybody must eat. When my people told me, people were telling me ‘have you seen this?’ man’s just trying to hustle, he’s actually promoting my song in a way because he’s not making his own songs and saying it’s Ruger that made the songs, he’s singing my songs. At the end of the day, they will go back to their house and stream those songs, that's the most important thing, abeg everybody should calm down.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Ruger speaks on his Kenyan impersonator

Ruger’s take on the musician impersonating him in Kenya seemed to impress many netizens. A number of them praised him for understanding the ‘rules of the street’.

Read some of their comments below:

Vickayzi:

“I like this boy! Rule of the street! Everyone should eat. Never come in btw a man and he’s meal.”

capo_chino1:

“Everybody must eat .”

mindbodyandsouls:

“Clean heart always wins .”

Odrama_fitness:

“Everybody should come down if that was Jay Z he’s coming for 700%.”

goldieraww:

“This is matured! love this.”

treasurethemvp:

“Humanity At Its Best .”

steve_household_equipment:

“Potable no go gree ooo lol.”

Omotayojohnsen:

“Portable left the group chat .”

Saucemg:

“Woooow omoor I shock oh I no expect to hear this from him that means this guy na good guy oh Chaai .”

23rdsavage.jpg:

“I can imagine Speed Darlington in this same situation… .”

