Singer Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu has shared her first post on Instagram in 2023

Sophia also revealed her new year's resolution, adding that there was no room for anyone to stress her

The mother of one also put up a lovely compilation video of her outings in 2023, with singer Burna Boy's For My Hand playing in the background

Popular singer Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu has returned to her Instagram account as she shared her first post in 2023.

The last time Sophie shared a post on her Instagram page was on December 31st 2022.

Sophia Momodu shares a video compilations of her outings. Credit: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

It, however, looks like, the mother of one has taken a new decision this year as she revealed she wouldn't allow anyone to stress her.

She also put up a video of her rocking different outfits and having the time of her life, with For My Hand by Burna Boy ft Ed Sheeran playing in the background.

She captioned the video:

"The Soft life is 2nd nature to us • this year is so intentional.. you stress me, you disappear."

Watch the video below:

Fans react as Sophia Momodu shares new video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

sophia_momodus_stylebook:

"This year will be filled with only good life my queen fix your crown and watch things turn in your favor ❤️I love you .... TSM GANG FOR LIFE and that’s on Jesus ."

mrs_ch9n:

"Love u soph , love your vibe you speak classssss."

i_amhoneybabe:

"You dey please me and my home girlssss."

keraninherskin

"The girl everyone love to hate and I see clearly why show me who is more classy? we bow someone is currently using a fake page to view."

thesophiamomodu_dailys:

"She not get the time for the hate and the bad energy period."

madamelizabethadeola:

"Please protect ur mental health Sophia, don't let anyone hurt...move away from bad energy...."

Sophia Momodu shares cryptic post about life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Sophia Momodu on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, returned to Instagram to share a cryptic post about life.

Like many of Davido's close relatives and associates, Sophia had taken a break from social media after the DMW singer lost his son Ifeanyi.

Sophia shared a quote that read:

"Life keeps happening, you keep growing."

