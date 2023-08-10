Much-loved Nigerian filmmaker and actress Genevieve Nnaji is set to take over screens once again with her latest movie project

The Veteran worked hand in hand with the renowned novelist Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani to bring to motion her award-winning debut, "I Do Not Come To You By Chance"

The lineup for this movie promises to be mindblowing as it crosses language barriers by flawlessly blending English and Igbo

After a five-year break since her hit Netflix original, Lionheart (2018), Genevieve Nnaji is set to make a victorious return as she adapts Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani's award-winning novel "I Do Not Come To You By Chance."

According to a report by Pulse.ng, the film tells the story of a young guy who must rescue his family from poverty. Set in the perilous realm of Nigerian email scams, the movie examines the lengths he will go to protect those he loves.

Genevieve Nnaji adapts Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani's Debut Novel 'I Do Not Come To You By Chance'

Source: Instagram

Nwaubani's literary masterpiece was awarded the coveted Commonwealth Writers Prize for Best First Book (Africa) in 2010 as well as the famous Betty Trask First Book Award in 2010. It also received the distinction of being selected as one of The Washington Post's "Best Books of the Year."

Nnaji collaborates with co-executive producer Chinny Carter to bring this riveting story to life in the film adaptation. Blossom Chukwujekwu and newbie Paul Nnadiekwe play significant roles in the cast lineup, as reported by Prime Business Africa.

Talented actors Jennifer Eliogu, Sambasa Nberibe, and Beverly Osu join them to form a dynamic group under the direction of Ishaya Bako. Femi Awojide takes on the role of Director of Photography behind the camera, adding to the project's visual splendour.

"I Do Not Come To You By Chance" crosses language barriers by flawlessly blending English and Igbo, enthralling audiences with its cultural richness and emotional depth.

As part of this year's Centrepiece (previously Contemporary International Cinema) programme at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), I Do Not Come To You By Chance will have its international premiere. The film is among the 47 titles from 45 countries that will be screened at the festival.

