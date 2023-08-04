Ace Nollywood superstar actress Genevieve Nnaji was for many years the cynosure of the Nigerian movie industry and the dream girl for many

However, recently ace Nollywood practitioner Pat Attah left many stunned when he revealed during an Instagram live that he used to date the actress, and they were pretty serious

Pat shared that his relationship with Genevieve Nnaji lasted for two years before, and it wasn't a secret within the movie industry before they called quits

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Dark, tall, handsome Nollywood actor Pat Attah recently revealed shockingly about dating ace Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji.

Pat revealed during an Instagram live session with Meckson Crown. He noted that their relationship was quite serious for the two years they were together and was never a secret affair, especially within the movie industry.

Ace Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji trends online after veteran actor Pat Attah revealed that she used to be his girlfriend. Photo credit:@genevievennaji/@patrick_ata

Source: Instagram

He noted that though he and the beautiful caramel-skinned beauty were no longer together, they still shared a fantastic relationship and kept up with each other as friends.

Pat Attah's revelation has come as a major shock to many Nollywood actress fans, knowing that Genevieve had always kept her love life private and away from the public.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The revelation about the Nollywood veteran actress is coming after nearly four years since she went underground and hasn't been seen in public gatherings as much as before.

Watch the interview where Pat Attah revealed that he used to Genevieve Nnaji:

Read some of the reactions the revelation about Genevieve Nnaji by Pat stirred online

@sabirabanfa:

"He’s talking as if he wasn’t beating her till she made a song about it."

@empresspowei:

"Oooh Pat how I crushed on him so hard when I was growing.. He made me have this special feeling for dark skin guys."

@jukayperfumeoils:

"Men only kiss and want to tell if the babe hot."

@awofe34:

"Pat attah na fine boy now. Why Genevieve no go date am."

@monicvalue:

"Aww see my crush that year."

@sandypreneur:

"Please oo..Queen Genevieve that we are managing her every 6 months IG story appearance...do you people want her to log off totally? Leave her alone biko."

@abiola_queenwealth:

"Una Shaa want make this lady kuku vacate social media since she reappears , everyone has one thing or two to say."

@itsgigie:

"With his fine lips self. I crushed on this man for yearssssssss."

@tilda7ose:

"Pat Attah I remembered him in the movie "Allegation" when he was wrongly hanged to death by his villagers for killing his cousin ."

@coachpenelope:

"Abeg abeg don't stain Genny white.Kiss and tell .Weeyyyuuukipkwayet."

Genevieve Nnaji makes her first public appearance after going AWOL for months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that internationally famous actress Genevieve Nnaji recently returned to public life after going AWOL for months, leaving her social media pages unattended and giving her teeming fans and followers a few reasons for concern.

However, the superstar TV goddess has finally made a return, and she does so to a loud ovation.

Genevieve was recently sighted at an event in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire, where she gave a speech about the movie industry's importance to Africa's overall development.

Source: Legit.ng