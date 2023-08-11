Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, got netizens talking after sharing her DM from an admirer

The admirer had penned down a lengthy love note for Mama Imade, and she shared a screenshot of her reaction to it

Sophia’s post was met with mixed reactions from netizens as many wondered why she posted the DM from the admirer

Popular Nigerian singer Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, is making headlines again after she posted the DM she received from an admirer.

Taking to her Snapchat page, the socialite posted a screenshot of the lengthy love note she had received from someone who had feelings for her.

Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu shared the long DM she received from an admirer. Photos: @thesophiamomodu

In the long message, the unidentified man had begged Sophia to be her peace of mind. He described her with many sweet words and proceeded to ask that he becomes Jay Z to her Beyoncé.

According to the admirer, he is ready to go to any lengths to show his love to her and to treat her like a queen because she is a rare breed.

The screenshot also showed Sophia’s reaction to the love letter. The mother of one hinted at already being in a relationship.

She wrote:

“As I don already get peace of mind nko? Trips.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Reactions as Sophia Momodu posts DM from admirer

Sophia Momodu’s post was met with a series of mixed reactions from netizens. A number of them did not seem pleased that she had posted her DM from the admirer, others also felt she wanted Davido to notice her.

Read some of their comments below:

o_b_e_l_e_m:

“Madam rest. Davido is taken.”

Twinnetp:

“This man must be good in Love letter in secondary school days.. Don't ask how I take know.”

sanyaolufunmilayo_o:

“Not necessary.”

mikado_nation:

“So why repost it.”

officialcorazon1:

“Why do women post random messages from toasters online??? Why do you think we should see it.”

mr_youdee:

“I’ll never understand why girls post their toasters toast online when they’re not interested. If she was interested we for know?”

erm_eye:

“That was a beautiful message, dude poured his heart out, and what did a grown a55 woman do, screenshot and put it online…. Smh! You will wish one day someone can send you a message like this.”

_lobaloba:

“This one na from joro to joro.”

nekkilicious1:

“Bringing this to SM is so unnecessary. And they all wonder why David keeps choosing Chioma. Maturity is everything kai. So Childish .”

ugochi__n:

“Men that write epistle like these no dey get shishi, most times.”

sonia467438:

“from joro to joro childish clout.”

mo_dazzle1:

“If he was some very rich dude ,she wouldn’t screenshot and post mtchewww. Why screenshot chats of toasters and post online ,really doesn’t make sense.”

Source: Legit.ng