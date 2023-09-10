Though she has yet to corroborate her estranged husband's claim officially, Bunmi Ninalowo seems to have confirmed her split from Nollywood actor Bolanle

Bunmi seems to have abandoned her old Instagram page, which was opened with her estranged hubby's name, as she celebrates her 42nd birthday with a new handle

Aaliyah Bolanle Ninalowo's daughter and his first child reacted to her mum's birthday post describing her as her best friend

Bunmi, the ex-wife of internationally famous Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo, aka Nino B, has sparked reactions online as she finally breaks silence amidst reports of her marriage crashing.

Recall that Legit.ng reported days ago when Bolanle Ninalowo took to his social media page to announce his split from his wife, Bunmi.

Photos of Bunmi, Bolanle Ninalowo and their daughter, Aaliyah. Photo credit: @geraldine_0981/@aliyah_nino/@iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

A post shared online by Bunmi to celebrate her birthday has stirred reactions online. Fans couldn't help but notice that the actor's ex-wife abandoned her old Instagram page, which used to carry Nino B's name, for a new one, @geraldine_0981.

Aaliyah celebrates her mum's birthday

Since the announcement of the break up between Nino B and his wife, their first child, Aaliyah, had been silent online.

But she has now taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her mum's birthday, sharing photos and videos of her. Aaliyah described her mum as her 'bestie' and the best mother anyone could ever ask for.

Read Aaliyah's caption that's got people talking:

"Happy birthday to the best mom anyone could ask 4 i love u girly. Happy birthday to my bestie westeyyyyyyyy."

See Bunmi's post celebrating her birthday with a new IG handle:

Fans react to Bunmi's post as she turns 42

See how fans reacted to Nino B's ex-wife's post celebrating her birthday.

Bolanle Ninalowo announces separation from wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo put out a statement to announce that he has parted ways with his wife, Bunmi.

The hulky actor shared the statement via his Instagram page on Friday, September 1.

Ninalowo, in the lengthy announcement, said it was a sad reality for him and his children. He, however, added that it was necessary for a peaceful future.

Source: Legit.ng