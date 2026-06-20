Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has dismissed allegations of voter harassment, intimidation, and vote-buying during the ongoing governorship election

The APC incumbent cast his vote at Polling Unit 003, Okelele, Ikogosi-Ekiti, in Ekiti West Local Government Area

The allegations were raised by ADC candidate Dare Bejide, who claimed APC members were distributing money to voters

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has dismissed allegations of vote-buying, voter harassment, and intimidation raised during Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The APC incumbent voted at Polling Unit 003, Okelele, Ikogosi-Ekiti, in Ekiti West Local Government Area.

Gov Oyebanji Votes, Reacts To Vote-Buying Allegations In Ekiti 2026 Guber Election

Source: Twitter

According to Channels TV, the allegations were made earlier by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Dare Bejide, who claimed that APC members were distributing money to voters at a polling unit.

Oyebanji’s response: Governor demands evidence

Speaking with journalists after casting his ballot, Governor Oyebanji said anyone making such allegations must provide evidence to support their claims.

He also expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election.

Oyebanji urged eligible voters who had yet to cast their ballots to come out and fulfil their civic responsibility.

Source: Legit.ng