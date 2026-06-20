Breaking: Gov Oyebanji Votes, Reacts To Vote-Buying Allegations In Ekiti 2026 Guber Election
- Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has dismissed allegations of voter harassment, intimidation, and vote-buying during the ongoing governorship election
- The APC incumbent cast his vote at Polling Unit 003, Okelele, Ikogosi-Ekiti, in Ekiti West Local Government Area
- The allegations were raised by ADC candidate Dare Bejide, who claimed APC members were distributing money to voters
Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has dismissed allegations of vote-buying, voter harassment, and intimidation raised during Saturday’s governorship election in the state.
The APC incumbent voted at Polling Unit 003, Okelele, Ikogosi-Ekiti, in Ekiti West Local Government Area.
According to Channels TV, the allegations were made earlier by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Dare Bejide, who claimed that APC members were distributing money to voters at a polling unit.
Oyebanji’s response: Governor demands evidence
Speaking with journalists after casting his ballot, Governor Oyebanji said anyone making such allegations must provide evidence to support their claims.
He also expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election.
Oyebanji urged eligible voters who had yet to cast their ballots to come out and fulfil their civic responsibility.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944