The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the results of the first local government in the Ekiti State governorship election.

Below is the breakdown of the results:

Ijero LG

Registered 67713

Accredited 30795

AA- 04 AAC -11 ADC-2026 ADP-96 APC 25506 ADM: 03 ADP-0 NP-03 NNPP- 03 PDP - 2479 PRP-09 SDP-29 YPP 01 ZLP- 02

TOTAL VALID 30180

REJECTED 503

TOTAL VOTE CAST: 30683

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Source: Legit.ng