Ekiti Governorship Election: INEC Announces Winner in 1st LG Amid APC, ADC, Others
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the results of the first local government in the Ekiti State governorship election.
Below is the breakdown of the results:
Ijero LG
Registered 67713
Accredited 30795
AA- 04 AAC -11 ADC-2026 ADP-96 APC 25506 ADM: 03 ADP-0 NP-03 NNPP- 03 PDP - 2479 PRP-09 SDP-29 YPP 01 ZLP- 02
TOTAL VALID 30180
REJECTED 503
TOTAL VOTE CAST: 30683
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Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng