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Ekiti Governorship Election: INEC Announces Winner in 1st LG Amid APC, ADC, Others
Politics

Ekiti Governorship Election: INEC Announces Winner in 1st LG Amid APC, ADC, Others

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the results of the first local government in the Ekiti State governorship election.

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Below is the breakdown of the results:

Ijero LG

Registered 67713

Accredited 30795

AA- 04 AAC -11 ADC-2026 ADP-96 APC 25506 ADM: 03 ADP-0 NP-03 NNPP- 03 PDP - 2479 PRP-09 SDP-29 YPP 01 ZLP- 02

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TOTAL VALID 30180

REJECTED 503

TOTAL VOTE CAST: 30683

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Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
APCEkiti StateINECPDPLabour Party
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