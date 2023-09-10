One netizen has sparked chaos within the famous Nigerian family the Otedola as he goes online to call out the billionaire Femi

The young man had reacted to a post shared by Femi Otedola celebrating a stat that noted his daughter Cuppy and Temi as the two most influential female figures on Twitter

The billionaire reacted to the public calling out by the young man, noting that it couldn't be him as he rejected him as his son

One young man named Kenneth has stirred serious chaos online with a viral comment he shared on Femi Otedola's page.

Kenneth had noted in his post that he was Femi Otedola's son from his secondary school girlfriend years ago.

Photos of Femi Otedola and the young man who claims to be his online son. Photo credit: @femiotedola/@cello_brz1

Source: Instagram

He noted that he wants the billionaire to take him back as his son and help him escape poverty.

"Me keh? I no get girlfriend for secondary school," Otedola replies

In a light-hearted response, the billionaire noted to the young man that he didn't have a girlfriend when he was in school and couldn't be his father.

Otedola got people talking more when he noted he didn't even near girls during his secondary school days and was instead a bookworm.

See Femi's reply:

"me ke? I no get girlfriend for secondary school oh. Na book I dey read."

See the exchange between Femi Otedola and his online son below:

Netizens react to the calling out

Fans of Femi Otedola react to the young man's comment about the billionaire being his father.

@independent_essy:

"I love his calm sense of humour. Na poor man dey do gragra."

@koko_barbz:

"Baba say me ke?? That part off me."

@choplifekitchenlagos:

"Hunger wan kee you but you Dey verified for Instagram still get data to even comment."

@natasha_blessing_rasaq:

"Lol you think say na nollywood movie."

@edoziemcv:

"His sense of humor."

@mr_uzz:

" baba do back to sender sharp sharp."

@hafeez_nailashes:

"The hustle is real."

@mz_nifa:

"E good as baba clear her on time ⏲️ to avoid story that touches."

@mz_esheza:

"Poor person like go don Dey vex!!"

@ade_daa_yoh:

"Me keh? Off me."

Source: Legit.ng