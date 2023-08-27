Popular Nollywood actor Adams Kehinde ala Lege Miamii has finally proven to naysayers that he has the connection to meet with President Tinubu's son, Seyi

The actor just released a single where he bragged about his friendship with the first son of the country

After doing a little dance with Lege as the song played, Seyi moved back and allowed the actor complete the rest of the dance

Popular Nigerian actor turned singer Adams Kehinde aka Lege Miamii has finally proven to his haters that Seyi Tunibu knows and acknowledges him .

The controversial actor recently dropped a single where he bragged about Seyi Tinubu being his friend as usual.

Tinubu's son dances with Lege in viral video Photo credit: @legemiamii

Source: Instagram

In a video on his page, Lege was seen with the president's son in matching white flowing gowns called jalabias.

Seyi did a little dance with the actor and stepped back while Lege took over displaying different steps.

When it got to the part about Seyi Tinubu, the actor moved closer to the president's son as if to affirm his statement.

Lege captioned the video with:

"Thank you for the love ore mi @seyitinubu , OUT ON Apple Music & YouTube Spotify deeper iTunes audiomack Amazon Boomplay music Title: Title: True Friend ✌️"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Lege's video

A lot of people were happy for the actor and noted how free spirited and funny he is.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

classified_abeje:

"Seyi sef don tire for lege but he no get choice because this kind friendship na do or die. Lege ore Seyi tinubu omo président ilu wa."

folakeayaakanni:

"This made me smile . Wow!!! Eniyan ni aso truly . Don’t look at uche face just keep doing your thing and everyone will adjust."

oluwabukola_arugba:

"Eeyaaa awwwwwwwwwn . Lege has d heart of a child… so he will always gain the attention of mature minds and even gain their love."

officialomoborty

"First thing I set my eyes on, on opening instagram this morning. LEGE God will take you to that top you prayed for . Happy Sunday everyone!"

nimera_beauty:

"Even president son go come Dey ask himself say which kain wahala be this "

asiwaju74:

"This is great, I love the humility in Seyi, life is beautiful with us tolerating each other. Lege is a free man doing his own. May God bless everyone of us ❤️"

i_am_shai:

"Lege don show us evidence "

motiirayo:

"He said it and prove itLege talk and do. This is Omo President ilu wa"

Lege reveals what most Nigerian girls do in Dubai

Popular Yoruba actor Kehinde Adams, aka Lege Miamii sparked reactions on social media with his interview on Nedu's Thehonestbunch podcast.

In the snippet shared before the release, Lege empathetically stated that 95% of Nigerian girls in Dubai are into the business of sleeping around with men for money.

As the actor pledged his belief in President Bola Tinubu's administration, Nedu asked if he was given money to support the politician.

