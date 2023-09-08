Singer Tems, in a trending video, revealed she doesn't know where her Grammy Award plaque is

In the short clip, Tems was seen laughing as she said she had moved on to other things after winning the award

Tems' comment has since sparked reactions from Nigerians, as many expressed shock at her action

At a time when several Nigerian singers are aspiring to win a Grammy Award, international act Tems revealed she had no idea where her prestigious plaque was.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tems bagged her first Grammy award for her contribution on Future’s hit song ‘Wait For U’.

Video of Tems speaking about her Grammy Award trends

Source: Instagram

This saw her become the first Nigerian female artiste with a Grammy Award.

However, Tems, in a recent interview, said she couldn't place where she kept her Grammy Award plaque.

"Maybe I placed it inside a shelf or somewhere else," she said.

Tems added that she has moved on to the next level in her career.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tems' revelation about her Grammy Award plaque

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video. See them below:

davidsmithikaa:

"Something wey 001 Dey find ."

_im_obama__23:

"Why she self go talk that use less word ?? She wan dey carry body now."

empress_fishes:

"If someone else made this statement una go say na pride???She dey tell Grammy say their awards dey useless abi?? Even Rihanna and the other big celebrities values Grammy awards."

rickkyjay:

"Big lie, even Kanye ,Beyoncé and jay still admire em grammy awards till date."

grandson101_:

"The award ain’t even hers."

homeboi_blog:

"Tems too fine."

iamdejavumakiavelli:

"Problem ti e niyen….Na you no appreciate Watin u get. No be ur project give u the award na so u no go appreciate am!"

Whitemoney vows to win a Grammy

In another story, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija All Stars housemate Whitemoney promised to win a Grammy Award someday.

Whitemoney, who ventured into music after he emerged as BBNaija winner in 2021, believes he is one of the greatest artists in Africa.

His vow, however, stirred reactions as someone said:

"Gather here if you believe youngiduuu will first him to collect Grammy."

