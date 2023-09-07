BBNaija All-Star housemate Uriel, who was recently sent packing from the house, stirs emotions online

Uriel, during her podcast, noted that she was shocked at how fast Neo had moved on from her despite what they shared in the house

With tears in her eyes, Uriel shared that she couldn't believe Neo hadn't said he missed her or the raunchy pink dress she wore when they kissed

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Uriel Oputa recently stirred emotions online after a clip from her podcast where she was crying while calling out her colleague Neo went viral.

In the viral clip, Uriel said she couldn't believe Neo would move on from her so fast despite what they shared in the house.

BBN star Uriel calls out love interest Neo for not missing her since she left the house. Photo credit: @urielmusicstar/@neo_akpofure

She also noted that despite always giving Neo special extra portions of food, he had yet to mention her name once since leaving the show.

"Since I left, he hasn't said he misses me" - Uriel cries out

Oputa further said she was stunned that Neo didn't remember the raunchy moments they shared, especially on the day she was in her sultry pink dress.

She also shone the spotlight on the relationship Neo has with Baye.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Uriel's video crying about Neo moving on from her

@dr_success_john:

" Uriel try rest small na ."

@deacon_famous:

"Where is her British accent?."

@esiroanavhe:

"So Uriel doesn’t have any friend that can advise her?."

@instantafrik:

"I like the urel talk that British thing no fit am, nah this intonation sweet for him mouth."

@endylight1:

"My dear na only you waka come o, funny girl."

@fizzyfab_world1:

"Hahhaahhahahah.. this lady no go keeeee me with laugh."

@jovita_chioma01:

"When you think you are in a relationship with him but obviously dating yourself."

@thisisdamii:

"Men will leave you in the desert without water."

@timilehin_3:

"What did neo add in his stew ."

@onyinyeeeee:

"This one is just dating herself."

@l.tobiloba:

"Tribunal decision doesn’t affect this one. Na man be her own problem and priority, ironú ò pá pò."

