BBNaija All Stars housemate Omahsola has shown his other side in the house after his chicken was stolen

Omashola, who was visibly angry, spoke in pidgin English as he said he was cooking noodles in the kitchen only to notice his chicken had gone missing

While Omashola continued to express his displeasure, other housemates went about their businesses unbothered

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars recently introduced housemate Omashola Oburoh, also known as Sholzy, is making headlines over a video of him in an angry mood as he expressed displeasure after his chicken was stolen.

In the video, Omashola, a father of one, was seen speaking in pidgin English as he said the chicken went missing while he was cooking in the kitchen.

Video as Omashola vents over stolen chicken. Credit: @sholzy23

Source: Instagram

Although none of the housemates responded to his outburst, Omashola vowed to start eating any food he saw in the house.

The chicken was, however, later found as a housemate seems to have kept it.

"I Dey cook noodles wey I go chop for kitchen before I blink them don carry my chicken Chicken wey I even Dey think say I go do act of kindness share with person them move am!!! Since I come this house I just dey Waka jeje because I be person papa I no fit Dey shout anyhow but as them talk say Na Thief Dem Wan Dey Thief…I Dey Gallant! Game on! Them no ask about me for Pepper Dem? I No Get Shame o! I Leave Am For Muritala Airport & As From Today I Go Dey Chop Anything We I See." he said.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Omashola's outburst

See the comments below:

tiannahsplacempire:

"Dem don go wake lion."

lekan_kingkong:

"Yanga Dey sleep jeje trouble don go wake am now."

lil_maamii:

"Omashola say him leave he shame for airport I’m tired."

missjoyofficial_:

"Una don make person papa Dey shout for common chicken now ."

Omashola, Lucy, Kim Oprah, and Prince join BBNaija All Stars

The BBNaija All stars show introduced four new housemates on the reality on August 20, 2023, Legit.ng reported.

Shortly after the eviction show, four new BBNaija stars Lucy, Omashola, Kim Oprah and Prince, were welcomed to the All Stars house.

The arrival of the new housemates surprises fans and their colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng