Alhaja Sherifat Abimbola Kosoko, the first wife of veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko, passed on 30 years ago

Remembering her demise, the movie star shared a photo of his late wife on his official Instagram page and accompanied it with a touching note

Jide Kosoko’s emotional note moved a lot of fans to tears as they sympathised with him

Popular Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has eulogised his first wife, Alhaja Sherifat Abimbola Kosoko, 30 years after she died.

Taking to his Instagram page, the veteran movie star posted an old black and white photo of his late wife and then accompanied it with a lengthy note where he poured out his heart.

Actor Jide Kosoko remembers his late first wife 30 years later. Photos: @princejidekosoko

Source: Instagram

According to Kosoko, the late Alhaja Sherifat was his first love and the mother of his older children. Not stopping there, he disclosed how much her death affected him and their family.

The movie star explained how he lost her in 1993, noting that she was a source of joy to him and their children.

He wrote:

“Death! is usually like rumour to us until it comes to someone very dear and precious to one! When I lost you in 1993 to the cold hands of death, it was not a pleasant experience for me because you serve as my source of joy and happiness and that of your children too, you played a central and a vital role in the balance of the home even thou I got along few years after your demise, certain events & circumstances always trigger your loving memories.”

Kosoko, however, noted that despite the death of his first wife, he knows she is always with him in spirit.

See his post below:

Jide Kosoko’s daughter, Shola Kosoko, also made sure to remember her late mother with a touching eulogy.

See her post below:

Reactions as Jide Kosoko remembers his late first wife

The veteran actor’s emotional note in remembrance of his late first wife caught the attention of many fans. A number of them took to his comment section to sympathise with him.

Read some of their comments below:

itshelenpaul:

“I can never forget that day, fadeyi yaba was up side down. We all cried eh at Ayodele hospital... #painful. Beautiful woman with beautiful children. May her soul continue to rest in peace.”

prettychicocoa20:

“May God remember her in the Ressurection day (Acts 24 15 John 5: 28 29)”

queenaminathe2nd:

“May Allah grant her Aljannah Firdaus.”

rhemmyayinks:

“May her soul continue to rest in peace.”

_damuslimah:

“May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her paradise ”

biolabayo1:

“1993 at Fadeyi! We were really young but the memory is freshmay her soul continue to rest in peace.”

sajetiologa:

“Rest on peace my sister and friend ❤️.”

