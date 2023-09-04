Big Brother Naija All Stars ex-housemate Ike was evicted alongside three others on Sunday, September 3

On stage with the show host Ebuka Obi Uchendu after he got out of the house, Ike said he doesn't want his ex-lover Mercy to win the All Stars season

While some netizens agreed with Ike, others dragged him on the premise that he got his chance to win the money

For Ike, once someone has won on a platform before, they are supposed to stay off and let others get the same opportunity.

Before his eviction on Sunday, September 3, the Big Brother Naija star was very vocal about how fellow housemate and ex-lover Mercy Eke should not win the All Stars season.

Ike says Mercy does not deserve to win BBNaija All Stars Photo credit: @officialmercyeke/@iam_ikeonyema

Source: Instagram

After his exit from the house, while on stage with Ebuka, Ike revealed he doesn't want Mercy to win because she won her 2019 season, and other people should also get a chance to take home the N120m grand prize.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"She don collect once na, Abeg let another person collect na."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ike's statement

Some netizens shared Ike's sentiment, and others pointed out that winning twice on a platform is not prohibited.

Read some comments gathered below:

asiedu7949:

"Ike has really won me over. He is smart and eloquent. Even though he didn’t go far he has left his mark. Best wishes in his future endeavors."

chimamandadavid:

"Mercy is made already ....this is another opportunity for some else to be made."

remiasher:

"It’s not personal it’s just common sense that most people lack. Mercy has won before, someone else should. Know how it feels being a winner."

unusualladyp:

"So because you won before !!! You shouldn’t strive to win again !!! I reject that mentality for you."

queen_sugar52:

"Winning twice is not a crime. Mercy will win again if it's God's plan for her life nobody can stop it."

amaka19_:

"She will win again. I am happy u can now watch at home."

Mercy slams Ike over pizza

BBNaija All Stars Season 8 housemate Mercy Eke made waves online with a video of her aggressively criticising Ike.

In the viral clip, the beauty influencer sarcastically stated her intention to launch a pizza business for her male counterpart Ike.

This audacious declaration followed a wager task that sparked a contentious exchange between the two contestants and generated responses on social media.

Source: Legit.ng