A landlord of a self-contain is asking for N495 daily rent for whoever is interested in the well-tiled apartment

Nigerians were confused about whether the rent would be paid daily or multiplied by 365 days and paid at once as a year's rent

The interior of the tiny apartment showed that the kitchen was close to the toilet despite having separate doors

A TikTok handle that shares videos of rented properties posted another and said that the apartment is less than N500 daily.

The TikTok clip showed that the building was a self-con with a room, a kitchen, and a bathroom.

The house has a small gate and it is unpainted. Photo source: @abeokutapropertyhub

Source: TikTok

Rented self-con for N495 daily

Some people, however, complained about the size. Many TikTokers said the rent is not as cheap as the clip showed when calculated for a year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The daily amount multiplied by 365 days puts the apartment's yearly rent at N180,675. The video was shared by @abeokutapropertyhub.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

preboy said:

"If you know you rushed to the calculator gather here."

Ceo_uglyboys said:

"Na to help landlord dey do 2.5gb daily na."

Emmy Lee Jnr said:

"Just have your #5 change cos I’ll collect my change."

ODOGWU ANYIMONI said:

"14k monthly dey play."

ANIFOWOSE said:

"Can you pay that kind of money daily werey people."

UniqNobleWall asked:

"Them go allow make I dey pay the money every day?"

N.A said:

"Hope peaceful sleep is assured and how many we dey for the room."

raphaelugwuchined said:

"I won't be surprised if I see Kanayo O. Kanayo inside aswear."

MariaKanellisbackup said:

"I need 200 daily."

Baba B351 said:

"Kitchen and toilet in one place.? Nawa ooo."

Wang_xiu_ying said:

"Una know say 5 naira change no go dey."

Lady without bed in new flat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @rons_crib, shared how she was coping in her new apartment.

After renting a place for herself, the lady showed the house looked bare. She lay different clothes on the floor to form a duvet so she could sleep on them.

UK apartment at N1.2m monthly rent

In other news, a Nigerian lady in the UK documenting her house hunting abroad shared a video of an apartment.

The lady (@solaceojotule) showed how many people queued like they were in a bank to check the same apartment in Edgware. The monthly rent is £1300 (N1,243,054.47).

Source: Legit.ng