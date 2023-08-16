Popular music executive Soso Soberekon has sparked reactions online over a photo of Davido's Isreal that he shared

Isreal had previously captioned the photo as he revealed the lady beside him dumped him because he couldn't give her N150

While some people found the post funny, other netizens noted that Isreal making such a post is childish

Popular Nigerian music executive Soso Soberekon has called out a lady who used to date Davido's Isreal DMW for dumping him.

Soso shared an old photo of the lady and Isreal, which was already previously captioned by the logistics manager.

According to Isreal, the lady dumped him in 2001 because he couldn't afford to give her the N150 she wanted back then.

Sharing the post on his Instagram page, Soso converted the money in a bid to show how little the money Isreal's ex left him for is.

He also wrote:

"She left my guy @isrealdmw because of 150 Naira (0.19 cent) Evidence full ground."

See the post below:

How did netizens react to Isreal's post

Mixed reactions flooded Soso Soberekon's page with many people pointing out how wrong and childish putting out such an unnecessary post is

Read some comments gathered below:

mr_digits:

"This is not good delete this let juju move on posting her doesn't make sense juju still never make am by the way."

marchborn09:

"What if she's a billionaire in dollars now? Just saying."

cheekychizzyhotboy:

"You sef you no fit afford $150 you wan knack "

the_extricate:

"You still explain tire because we no ask you for evidence "

ikedimmachigoziev:

"Honestly, nothing serious could have happened between them. 23years ago, hmmmmm......their relationship was supposed to be for knacking purpose and nothing.@Israeldmw, married last year."

chukaelvis:

"I no blame d girl oooo..she want a better future abeg, she's not a witch to predict the future..secure the bag with evidence not on predictions she possibly be doing well also..let her breathe."

nwanonego_uchenna:

"If you no get money, I will categorically tell you that you have nothing to do with relationship."

donannoyms:

"Posting this bullshhit makes no sense, it’s not like the man is a big shot now anyway."

pauloskee:

"See Israel face him need that 150 naira pass her self "

goldpine_consults:

"But that doesn't mean she's suffering now... for all you know, she could be in a much better place now. No ne everything dey end like in Nollywood...✌"

Did Davido unfollow Isreal again?

There seemed to be trouble in Davido and his favourite aide Isreal DMW's paradise, with a worrying update.

The singer reportedly unfollowed his logistics manager on grounds of the apology he made on his behalf.

Some Muslims called for an apology from the singer over the Logos Olori's video, and since he ignored it, Isreal decided to do it on his behalf.

