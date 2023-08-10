Singer Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW has been trending on social media as Nigerian compare him to an ancient statue

Many Nigerians claimed Isreal was the reincarnation of the stature which is said to be that of an Egyptian priest from 1870

Isreal has since been left worried as he recently took to social media to ask his fans if he truly shared a resemblance with the statue

Nigerian music star Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW has broken his silence as he continues to trend on Twitter.

On Wednesday, August 9, a picture of an ancient Egyptian priest statue went viral on the Nigerian Twitter space as many netizens compared it to Isreal while claiming the shared uncanny resemblance.

Isreal DMW queries fans if he looked like ancient Egyptian statue. Credit: @isrealdmw

Some netizens also went on to claim Isreal DMW was a reincarnation of the statue.

See a post below:

Isreal DMW reacts

In a post via his official Instagram page, a worried Isreal asked his fans if he genuinely looked like the statue while adding that he was tired.

He wrote:

"Do we actually look alike ? I don taya."

See his post below:

The ancient statue is said to have been excavated from the Mastaba of Ka-aper at Saqqara, Egypt, in 1870.

Fans react as Isreal DMW expresses worry

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

jessy_izzy_:

"If you go Egypt now, dem go start to worship you ooo bcos u don go resemble their ancestors ‍♀️."

samop_147:

"Try hold stick first I won check something ."

switzyray1:

"I don Dey fear juju now I understand ."

seyishaw3:

"Omo nobody Dey sleep for this country again , see as comment section full ."

liban_soleman:

"yes you do look alike @isrealdmw but here you are a reincarnation of Hiram Abiff. The loyal advisor of the Pharao. This also confirms the narrative of the reigning black civilization that ruled the longest reigning kingdom worldwide. But if that is you as an pharaonic advisor who is the Pharao? @davido. Black Kings."

godwizzy_of_lagos:

"No be juju be that."

vibezloaded_ng:

"Evidence Dey ."

Davido reportedly unfollows Isreal DMW

There seemed to be trouble in Davido and his favourite aide Isreal DMW's paradise, Legit.ng reported.

The singer was said to have unfollowed his logistics manager on grounds of the apology he made on his behalf.

Even though Davido took down Logos Olori's controversial video after a huge backlash from Muslims, he did not apologise.

Source: Legit.ng