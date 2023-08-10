Isreal DMW Expresses Worry As Nigerians Compare Him With Lookalike Ancient Egyptian Statue, Pics Trend
- Singer Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW has been trending on social media as Nigerian compare him to an ancient statue
- Many Nigerians claimed Isreal was the reincarnation of the stature which is said to be that of an Egyptian priest from 1870
- Isreal has since been left worried as he recently took to social media to ask his fans if he truly shared a resemblance with the statue
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Nigerian music star Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW has broken his silence as he continues to trend on Twitter.
On Wednesday, August 9, a picture of an ancient Egyptian priest statue went viral on the Nigerian Twitter space as many netizens compared it to Isreal while claiming the shared uncanny resemblance.
Some netizens also went on to claim Isreal DMW was a reincarnation of the statue.
"Old video, your son is bigger": Churchill shares video as wife and son fly to Paris amid divorce rumours
See a post below:
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Isreal DMW reacts
In a post via his official Instagram page, a worried Isreal asked his fans if he genuinely looked like the statue while adding that he was tired.
He wrote:
"Do we actually look alike ? I don taya."
See his post below:
The ancient statue is said to have been excavated from the Mastaba of Ka-aper at Saqqara, Egypt, in 1870.
Fans react as Isreal DMW expresses worry
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
jessy_izzy_:
"If you go Egypt now, dem go start to worship you ooo bcos u don go resemble their ancestors ♀️."
samop_147:
"Try hold stick first I won check something ."
switzyray1:
"I don Dey fear juju now I understand ."
Burna Boy causes gridlock on the streets of Lagos as he drives around in his Lamborghini: "Man is already blessed"
seyishaw3:
"Omo nobody Dey sleep for this country again , see as comment section full ."
liban_soleman:
"yes you do look alike @isrealdmw but here you are a reincarnation of Hiram Abiff. The loyal advisor of the Pharao. This also confirms the narrative of the reigning black civilization that ruled the longest reigning kingdom worldwide. But if that is you as an pharaonic advisor who is the Pharao? @davido. Black Kings."
godwizzy_of_lagos:
"No be juju be that."
vibezloaded_ng:
"Evidence Dey ."
Davido reportedly unfollows Isreal DMW
There seemed to be trouble in Davido and his favourite aide Isreal DMW's paradise, Legit.ng reported.
The singer was said to have unfollowed his logistics manager on grounds of the apology he made on his behalf.
Even though Davido took down Logos Olori's controversial video after a huge backlash from Muslims, he did not apologise.
Source: Legit.ng