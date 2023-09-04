Regina Daniels' mum, Rita, recently bagged a new title, and she shared a video of her coronation ceremony

The filmmaker was seen in a video on her page, carried by four men as she sat on a stool like royalty

Rita Daniels was dressed in an all-white outfit with ceremonial orange beads as the people around her hailed her

Filmmaker Rita Daniels' coronation ceremony for her new title was nothing short of an event fit for the kingdom queen.

In a video on her page, the actress, who is also Regina Daniels' mum, was carried on a wooden carriage by four strong men as they made their way out of a compound.

Actress Rita Daniels carried like royalty at her coronation ceremony Photo credit: @rita.daniels06

Source: Instagram

Rita Daniels donned an all-white attire with ceremonial royal beads to match and a small hand fan as well.

Even though the actress didn't walk, a young girl in a white outfit threw petals ahead as she walked ahead of the entourage.

Rita Daniels captioned the video:

"THE CORONATION CEREMONY OF OCHUDO OF OGWASHI-UK KINGDOM."

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate Rita Daniels

Congratulatory messages poured in for the actress from her fans, and a few people frowned upon her method of transportation.

Read some comments gathered below:

okoligloria195:

"Oyibo man do this one now they will call it slavery."

ibrahimrushida:

"The senator wife mother."

chizoba7310:

"Congratulations to you mum."

michael_king101:

"Massive congratulations Nne… God bless you always.. #Alamuzorof ogwashiuku."

lucyswags:

"Congratulations my second mumlong you shall live mami❤️❤️"

mummytwinstailoring_acceses:

"Congratulations ma and may your days be long on earth Amen "

blessingukoli:

"My adopted momma congratulations ❤️"

official_sonma1:

"Nne Oma title well deserved."

nwoye558:

"Mummy o the royal majesty love you."

amdblackskingirl:

"Collecting tittles back to back. I love you mama "

mother_model:

"That's the queen right there ❤️❤️❤️"

nwoye558:

"Mummy o the royal majesty love you "

odoyiboisaac:

"Na movie be this abi na real sometin?"

Source: Legit.ng