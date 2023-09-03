Beloved Nollywood actress Regina Daniels warmed the hearts of netizens when she revealed her first visit to the gym in months

The starlet graciously shared enchanting snapshots of herself just before heading off to the fitness centre

Regina went on to treat her fans with a video of her engaging in aerobics to uphold her captivating figure

Much-loved Nollywood actress Regina Daniels melted the hearts of her fans and followers as she informed them of her first gym attendance in many months.

The movie star shared lovely pictures of herself while she was about to leave for the fitness centre.

Regina Daniels shares moments of her self as she makes a return to the gym Credit: @regina.daniels

While in the gym, she filmed herself doing aerobics to keep fit and maintain her beautiful figure.

With a touch of humour, she playfully captioned her post:

"Long time no exercise or sports. I dunno what the girls thought they were doing in the last slide."

See the video below

Regina's gym video sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured how netizens reacted to Regina's Gym video.

See their comments below:

zaddywayz:

"Mama moon ."

nyanajiek:

"Am just in love with the white car ."

senibodreezy:

"My sister no worry about exercise, who get money dey fit already."

whitneybeautyandspa:

"Nah today I know say them dey buy likes , 1,458 like in 3mins? "

iamkelechiogbodo1:

"Your God no dey sleep at all."

sm.iling412:

"After una do yansh una go begin go Gym."

yujeen_brown:

"My role model @regina.daniels ❤️ the lord is your strength mum."

amalaego1:

Sen. Ned get money ooo❤️

miss_zinny1:

"Looking good as always ."

patienceinnocent5:

"Me busy trying to count the car's ."

daleneivie:

"Gina with the beautiful and banging body❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Regina Daniels shares travel boxes as birthday gift

The Nollywood actress still celebrated her sons' birthdays weeks after they hosted it.

The loving mum took to social media to inform family and friends of the arrival of her children's birthday souvenir that was supposed to have been shared during their party.

Regina revealed that the packages arrived late but that the phone numbers of her guests were collected so that the gifts could be delivered to them.

