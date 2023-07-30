Popular Nigerian actress, Rita Daniels’ recent banter with one of her sons, Sweezy, has left fans rolling with laughter

In a viral video, Rita was seen lamenting after one of her grown sons made her to help him make his hair

The hilarious banter between mother and son raised a series of funny comments from fans on social media

Popular Nigerian actress and Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels, has taken to social media to jokingly lament about one of her grown sons, Sweezy.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Rita shared a video of herself in the process of making Sweezy’s hair as she complained bitterly about it.

According to the veteran actress, she gave birth to a boy and not a girl but he keeps asking her to help him make his hair. Rita added that she was only doing it because of a mum’s love for her son.

Funny video as Rita Daniels complains about son asking her to make his hair. Photos: @rita.daniels06

Source: Instagram

She said:

“I gave birth to a son, not a girl. But unfortunately at this age, he’s requesting me to start braiding his hair. Can you imagine? It’s just love of a mother, that’s all.”

See the funny video below:

Netizens react as Regina Daniels’ mum laments about her grown son asking her to make his hair

The funny exchange between Rita Daniels and her son raised amused comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

amakaofforv:

“ Enyi he said you don't have a choice and I support him.”

Ikphemijennifer:

“mother n son r irreplaceable. you're his first love.”

kingphranky:

“This boy de stress my mama. Nnem tupua from the second floor .”

mummytwinstailoring_acceses:

“ please I didn’t support what sweezzyi said, Mumcy has a choice simple .”

dr_adanma_ojiugo:

“Nah your husband be that o❤️❤️I love una bond.”

the_lady_on_a_mission:

“Mother and son's love is really magical.”

edithruchy:

“Son that loves his mum ”

blessingamey1:

“Mama u don’t have a choice, just continue .”

rozecbeautyhair:

“Cutie do not stress mummy abeg .”

Chifavour23:

“Mother’s love is not you mate ❤️.”

dan_queen_h:

“this boy please allow my Queen to breathe ❤️.”

asabosslady_:

“but mummy you don’t have a choice ooo.”

tessyagborobb:

“ if he non worry you,who he go worry.”

Source: Legit.ng