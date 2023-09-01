I don't think there is any Nigerian celebrity who is a more prominent philanthropist than Afrobeat superstar Davido

The singer has sparked massive emotional reactions online after he reacted to the video of a physically challenged man that he once liked a video he posted online

Years after liking a tweet shared online by the physically challenged entrepreneur, a video of his interview with the BBC re-emerged on the internet, and Davido has responded again

International Afrobeats superstar Davido has sparked emotions online with a comment he attached to the BBC's interview video of a physically challenged Nigerian entrepreneur.

One tweet user with the handle @blaccmajek had reposted the BBC's interview with the physically challenged man, Adebisi Micheal, which took place after Davido had liked his tweet asking for help to improve his viewing centre business.

Davido's tweet looking for a physically challenged man who runs a viewing centre goes viral. Photo credit: @davido/@bbc

Davido, who didn't particularly provide direct financial help to man when he pitched his business Idea to the DMW boss, seems set to get blessed this time.

Send me his account - Davido reacts to video of a physically challenged man

In a post shared on Twitter, the renowned Nigerian artist reacted to the video of the physically challenged man requesting his account number.

This would be the second time OBO would extend his humanitarian help to Adebisi.

See Davido's tweet requesting for Micheal's account number:

See how netizens reacted to Davido's tweet

@citizen_stev:

"Davido: changing lives since 1890."

@ceo__ironside:

"Mehn I’m speechless after listening to this guy‍♂️."

@johnplanet:

"Davido changing life for a living! ⚡️."

@_oluwaseun9:

"Ah Davido my left leg dey pain me too o."

@real_PKC:

"001 for a reason. No cap. You go explain tire, no evidence❤️❤️."

@jectimi_comedy:

"Davido don really get impact on many people ❤️❤️ God bless him."

@bitcoin_chief:

"The influence is felt."

@akinleyeomowura:

"My friend Adebisi ❤️ one of the brightest student in my college back then."

@mrpresidennnt:

"If by now you never understand say Davido na the messiah of our time, then your problem big pass Wetin you think ooo. 001 for a reason."

@creamy.dency:

"Davido chai you come Dey do pass David for bible o What a man I love your existence."

@kevinblak_comedy:

"Davido worked more than the full Government."

